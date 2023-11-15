Credit: Pardon My Take on YouTube

What do you call name-dropping when a celebrity inserts themselves into your conversation? That’s what Al Michaels put to the test in an interview with Charissa Thompson that aired Wednesday on Pardon My Take.

Michaels phoned Thompson a few minutes into her sitdown with Dan Katz and PFT Commenter, then proceeded to ask for cash in exchange for his unexpected appearance.

“Is this a paid appearance for me? Charissa has enough money,” Michaels joked.

Michaels then ran through the guest list for his private jet return trip to Los Angeles, which included Thompson as well as Kaylee Hartung and others from the Prime Video Sports Thursday Night Football crew.

When the Pardon My Take hosts asked for a spot on the PJ and a trip to LA, Michaels took it in stride like a pro.

“This sounds like a 24-hour party,” he said.

Clearly struck by the fun of hearing the classic Michaels voice pumped through a speaker phone into a studio mic, Katz asked for Michaels to hit him with a quick line. Katz wanted Michaels to create an imagined oasis in which the Chicago Bears are actually back on the NFL map.

“The Cal Bears are back? I’ve got nothing better than that, aloha,” Michaels finished.

Michaels began his career in Hawaii, but ending conversations with aloha is the perfect flourish for a legendary broadcaster.

This might have also been the most silly and loose NFL fans will hear Michaels all year as they complain through his TNF games each week. Savor the good Michaels moments we have left before he retires, even if they come incidentally on a podcast interview with someone else entirely.

[Pardon My Take]