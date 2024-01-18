A graphic for Apple TV+’s “Messi’s World Cup” docuseries. (Apple.)

There’s more Lionel Messi content headed to AppleTV+ soon. Apple’s streaming service has already seen lots of match content involving Messi following his move to MLS (which signed a 10-year global deal with Apple before that move) last summer, and they ran six-part docuseries Messi Meets America on that move last fall. And now, they have a name, a release date, and a trailer for the four-part docuseries following his career to date and particularly his work leading Argentina to the title at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

That docuseries, notable for featuring many exclusive interviews with Messi, was initially announced last June. And that announcement came right around Messi’s move to MLS. But at that time, the series didn’t have a title or a release date. Now, it has both; the four-part series Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend is set to premiere globally on AppleTV+ on Feb. 21. And Apple released a trailer for it as well Thursday:

Here’s more on this series from a release:

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend” highlights the thrilling story of the planet’s top living athlete, his loyal supporters across Argentina, and those who made the pilgrimage across the globe to witness his epic World Cup win. The series also features the most personal interviews to date with Messi, alongside conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, devout fans and commentators testifying to the incredible influence and impact he has on a nation and world stage. The docuseries explores the grace, fortitude and willpower he has exhibited throughout his career as it charts the dramatic path from his first match with the Argentina national football team to carrying the weight of a country on his shoulders through several elusive World Cup wins, leading to his early retirement in 2016 and, ultimately, the comeback to become a FIFA World Cup champion and be crowned the 2022 tournament’s best player. “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend” is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore (“Free Solo,” “Jane”), Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner (“Free Solo,” “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth”) of SMUGGLER Entertainment, alongside Jenna Millman (“The Dropout,” “Tiger”) and Juan Camilo Cruz (“City of Ghosts,” “In Her Hands”). The series is produced for Apple by SMUGGLER Entertainment and in association with Pegsa.

Interestingly enough, SMUGGLER Entertainment and these same producers were also behind the six-part Messi Meets America series on AppleTV+ last fall. SMUGGLER’s Scott Boggins told AA last fall that Messi “was incredibly generous with his time” for that project, and the trailer here for the World Cup project certainly seems to incorporate plenty of comments from him as well. And there are notable clips of interviews with other soccer figures putting this World Cup run from Messi in some context. We’ll see how this series is received when it debuts Feb. 21.

[Apple TV on YouTube]