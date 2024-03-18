Three podcasts from Wondery Sports will be added to Prime Video.

Per an announcement, Wondery podcasts Alternate Routes, Over the Top, and Six Trophies will be available on Prime Video beginning March 18 as part of the Wondery Sports Podcasts collection.

Both new and older episodes of the three podcasts will be included.

“Prime Video is a huge go-to destination for sports, so we’re excited to bring our premium shows to fans who already come to Prime Video for their sports news, analysis and entertainment,” said Marshall Lewy. “Six Trophies, Over the Top and Alternate Routes have already developed great fan bases and now being on Prime Video will help them connect with even more sports fans.”

Alternate Routes, which just launched, is a sports alternate history podcast hosted by Trey Wingo and Kevin Frazier. Over the Top, originally titled Beadle Royale per a Wondery release last year, is hosted by Michelle Beadle and Peter Rosenberg and is a head-to-head battle of various topical news stories. Six Trophies, launched last year, is hosted by Jason Concepcion and Shea Serrano and is a much-lauded NBA podcast.

This is a sensible move for both Wondery and Prime Video. Wondery is potentially expanding the reach of some of its podcasts, while Prime Video is expanding its slate of content (never a bad thing for a streamer) and potentially filling some of the sports talk gap created by last year’s shutdown of its Sports Talk block.

The three podcasts will remain available on Wondery+, the Wondery app, YouTube, and various other podcast providers.