Shea Serrano, the bestselling author of “Basketball and Other Things” and Jason Concepcion, the Emmy-winning host and former producer of NBA Desktop, are launching a new NBA podcast for Wondery.

The two hosts, who both covered the NBA during their time together at The Ringer, announced episodes will drop each Wednesday starting Oct. 11. The show will cover the week in pro basketball news through the lens of six gimmicky awards (or “trophies”) and be available on audio platforms as well as YouTube.

surprise@netw3rk and i are doing a weekly NBA podcast every wednesday season this season it debuts tomorrow it’s called SIX TROPHIES we have been working on it in secret for months subscribe or go to hell Apple: https://t.co/7tG2Ijh38y Spotify: https://t.co/JjqXDWx5d5 pic.twitter.com/6WmfZ3KzSI — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) October 10, 2023

Previously, Serrano and Concepcion cohosted a Ringer movie podcast called The Connect. They also co-wrote a feature film for Hulu called Miguel Wants To Fight, and Concepcion worked on the writing staff for Serrano’s Prime Video series Primo, which was released this summer.

The two hosts have covered basketball extensively as well. Concepcion’s digital basketball show NBA Desktop was one of the early viral hits for The Ringer after its launch in 2016, and he later brought it to Crooked Media for about two years.

Serrano authored “Basketball and Other Things” in 2017. He wrote a weekly NBA column for The Ringer during the 2016-17 season.

Both hosts got their start writing about basketball in the early basketball blog days of the late-2000s and early-2010s and gained attention through ESPN’s TrueHoop network.

Alongside Six Trophies, Wondery previously announced a new slate of sports podcasts featuring Michelle Beadle and Trey Wingo as well as a coproduction with Meadowlark Media called Sports Explains the World. The Amazon-owned company also has a partnership with retired NBA player JJ Redick’s popular Old Man & the Three podcast featuring a weekly Wondery-exclusive show.

[Shea Serrano on X]