Heading into Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football coverage has been light on alternate broadcasts. In fact, for each of the four TNF games this season (including the Week 5 Bears-Commanders matchup), the only two alternate broadcasts have been the Spanish feed (TNF en Espanol with Miguel Gurwitz and Rolando Cantu on the call) and the advanced stats feed (Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats).

However, an alternate broadcast from last season will return in Week 6.

Per Front Office Sports, TNF in The Shop will return for the Chiefs-Broncos matchup. LeBron James and Maverick Carter will return to the broadcast, with Will Ferrell also expected to join at some point during the season.

Last season, TNF in The Shop was available for three games. Amazon announced it would return this season in the company’s TNF Media Guide, released in August. That media guide also announced a second season of TNF with Dude Perfect, which also hasn’t premiered for the 2023 season yet. The Dude Perfect alternate broadcast was also available for three games during the 2022 season.

Looking at the TNF schedule for this season, we can probably eyeball what weeks will be getting an alternate broadcast. Bucs-Bills in Week 8 looks primed (no pun intended) for one, as does Seahawks-Cowboys in Week 13. While the matchup quality has declined thanks to Aaron Rodgers’ torn Achilles, the Week 12 Black Friday game between the Dolphins and Jets is one Prime Video will likely be going all-out for. Additionally, if any late-season games are flexed out (looking at you, Jets-Browns), the better matchup would probably get some extra love from Amazon.

However, due to James’ game schedule with the Los Angeles Lakers, we know which weeks won’t be getting the TNF at The Shop treatment. The Lakers play on October 26, November 30, December 21, and December 28, so The Shop seems like it’ll be closed in those four weeks of the season.

