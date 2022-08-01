On Monday, Amazon announced the first of what will apparently be several alternate broadcasts for the streamer’s Thursday Night Football coverage on Prime Video.

The crew from Dude Perfect, known for their viral sports-themed YouTube channel, will host alternate broadcasts for a still to be announced amount of TNF games this season.

Prime Video announced today that “TNF with Dude Perfect” will be featured among multiple alternate stream offerings during the upcoming season of Thursday Night Football. Prime Video’s collaboration with famed sports content creators Tyler Toney, twins Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones will bring their energetic flair and legendary shenanigans to Prime Video and Twitch. The Thursday Night Football dates featuring “TNF with Dude Perfect” alternate streams will be announced later. The internationally renowned masters of the impossible will deliver an unprecedented and rollicking TNF viewing experience that the entire family can enjoy together. Passionate NFL fans and the kings of viral sports videos (58 million subscribers on YouTube), The Dudes are setting out to raise the stakes with off-the-wall challenges, good-spirited ribbing, and life-changing dares rooted in on-field action. “TNF with Dude Perfect” pushes creative boundaries and offers a new way to enjoy live games. Watch the guys predict what happens in the next play and welcome an entertaining parade of dunk tanks, pudding cannons, special guests, and the occasional world record attempt.

Given that Amazon will have “multiple alternate stream offerings,” I don’t think that anyone can (or should) get all that upset about a Dude Perfect broadcast. Yeah, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea (including mine), but younger viewers are probably the target audience here. And that’s fine! We’ve seen the NFL and its network partners reach out to younger viewers in recent years (most notably through the Nickelodeon Wild Card game broadcasts), and it appears Amazon is doing the same here.

The Dudes are coming to Thursday Night Football! TNF with @DudePerfect, only on @PrimeVideo.#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/SvfNPTupMf — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) August 1, 2022

I’m sure Amazon will announce other broadcasts in the coming weeks as well, especially given the amount of analysts they’ve signed (I think the current count is five, along with game analyst Kirk Herbstreit) and the company’s history with TNF alternate broadcasts. If a company is paying billions for NFL rights, they might as well go all out with their coverage.