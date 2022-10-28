There are many ways to watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video but it appears Amazon will add another way as they are collaborating with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Paul Rivera of The Shop.

TNF in The Shop will be an alternate stream with executive producers James and Carter, along with co-creator Rivera and special guests as they watch and react to the game. Their first game will take place on November 17 as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tennessee Titans and Thursday night’s TNF broadcast showed the two executive producers making the big announcement.

Amazon announces 'TNF in The Shop' that features LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Paul Rivera, and guests. The alternate TNF stream will premiere for Packers-Titans on Nov. 17. LeBron: "It's incredible for us. I'm happy to be part of it. That's for damn sure." pic.twitter.com/yJBF76zqx3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 28, 2022

Prime Video announced today it will collaborate with the Emmy-winning show UNINTERRUPTED The Shop to introduce an all-new, live presentation as part of its Thursday Night Football (TNF) alternate stream offerings. Titled “TNF in The Shop,” executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter and co-creator Paul Rivera will welcome a variety of special guests during an unmatched, watch party-style experience when Prime Video presents exclusive live coverage of Thursday Night Football on November 17, as the Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers. “We are incredibly excited to welcome The Shop to the Thursday Night Football family and work alongside UNINTERRUPTED to deliver a new viewing experience for fans of both the NFL and The Shop,” said Amina Hussein, head of talent, Prime Video Sports. “Each week, Thursday Night Football brings together friends and family to watch and engage with the teams and players they love. With ‘TNF in The Shop,’ we are honored to deepen that fan experience through organic, authentic conversation, and look forward to its premiere on November 17.”

Along with the main broadcast, TNF in The Shop joins a growing list of alternative feeds and broadcasts of the Thursday night game. There are alternative audio feeds with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer, as well as a Spanish language feed. And then there is a Next Gen Stats feed as well as TNF with Dude Perfect, an alternative stream featuring the trick shot and comedy group Dude Perfect, who are on YouTube.

[Amazon Studios]