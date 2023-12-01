Bill Belichick on Amazon's Thursday Night Football Credit: Prime Video
There used to be a time when you’d have no problem picking out a notable New England Patriots player to feature when promoting an upcoming game.

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest. The list goes on and on.

These days, however, it’s a bit harder to find someone on their roster who might get an NFL audience excited to watch a Patriots game. Heck, you can’t even go with the tried-and-true method of just picking the quarterback because New England doesn’t even seem to know which one they’ll trot out there.

Amazon’s Prime Video found themselves in a bit of a quandary Thursday night when they wanted to promote next week’s matchup between the Pats and Pittsburgh Steelers. They needed someone to represent each team in a graphic that might entice viewers to tune in for what will probably be a bit of a snoozer given how bad 2-9 New England is this season.

While it was a no-brainer to pick T.J. Watt as the Steelers’ representative, it turns out no player met the criteria for the Patriots. So, they used head coach Bill Belichick instead.

That is not something you see very often.

We’re not sure if an NFL broadcaster has ever resorted to picking a coach instead of a player for something like this before, but it says everything that needs to be said about the sorry state of the franchise. No wonder the Patriots got flexed out on the “Monday Night Football” game in Week 15.

As you might imagine there were some pretty fun reactions to Amazon’s Belichick selection here.

Al Michaels has recaptured some of his old magic in recent weeks but we’re a little concerned this one might send him spiraling.

