Amazon has chosen the next soccer club to follow for its popular All or Nothing series. Arsenal Football Club will be the third Premier League team featured on the sports documentary series, following Manchester City (2018) and Tottenham (2020).

According to Deadline, the deal with Arsenal is not completely official yet. But it’s close enough for reports to be released and for Amazon to promote the upcoming series on social media. All or Nothing: Arsenal is expected to debut in 2022.

The Gunners reported to training this week and players are being informed of the club’s participation in the series. (Presumably, they would realize what’s going on when seeing cameras, microphones, and producers everywhere.)

You asked. We heard you.#AllOrNothingArsenal Coming to @PrimeVideoSport in 2022 ⏳ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 9, 2021

Though Arsenal has won 13 Premier League titles, the club hasn’t performed well in recent years. Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League this past season, the club’s worst placement since the 1994-95 season when The Gunners ended in 12th place. Additionally, Arsenal lost in the Europa League semifinals to Villarreal CF.

That puts pressure on manager Mikel Arteta in his third season, which should create some tension and drama for All or Nothing storylines. But the series will also have a star to follow in Bukayo Saka, who was voted Player of the Season by Arsenal fans for the 2020-21 campaign. Saka has helped lead England to the Euro 2020 finals and a Sunday match versus Italy for the Henri Delaunay Trophy.

“We are looking forward to giving our fans around the world a unique insight into how we work day to day,” said Arsenal media and communications director Mark Gonnella in the club’s official announcement. “We have one of the biggest global followings in the game and one consistent thing we hear from fans is their desire to see more about what happens behind closed doors at the club.”

Other soccer clubs featured on All Or Nothing have included the Brazil national football team (2020), and upcoming installments following Bundesliga’s Bayern Munich and Juventus FC from Serie A, both scheduled to premiere later in 2021.

