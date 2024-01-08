Tiger Woods is parting ways with Nike. (NiceKicks on Twitter.)

While Tiger Woods has endorsed many companies over the years, Nike has been perhaps the biggest. Since his first professional start back when he was 21, Woods has had a sponsorship deal with Nike for shoes, apparel, and more, and he’s been the face of Nike Golf. But Woods and Nike announced Monday they’re going separate ways after 27 years:

Tiger Woods and Nike have officially parted ways ? “You challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we're grateful.” -… pic.twitter.com/orAlv3Zn8Q — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 8, 2024

Here are those full statements. From Woods:

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

From Nike:

“You challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful.”

Woods had long been the face of Nike Golf, with their golf products section heavily featuring him throughout. So this is certainly a big move. And it comes shortly after Jason Day, who had been endorsed by Nike since 2017, left them for Malbon. Nike does still have many other prominent golfers on board, though, including PGA Tour members Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, and Tommy Fleetwood, LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka, and the LPGA Tour’s Nelly Korda.

It’s going to be interesting to see where Woods winds up on the sponsorship front. His “See you in LA!” suggests his next planned tournament will be the Genesis Invitational at Pacific Palisades near Los Angeles from February 15-18, where he’s the tournament host. And we’ll see what he’s wearing then. We’ll also see where Nike Golf goes from here, and if they add more golfers to replace Woods or stick with their current stable. Either way, this is a move that’s going to shake up golf sponsorships.

