The original run of American Gladiators was seven seasons and over 200 episodes long, airing from the late 1980s to the mid 1990s. A 2008 reboot lasted just two seasons and 21 episodes, and planned reboots in both 2014 and 2018 never got off the ground.

So sure, let’s reboot the damn series one more time!

Per Deadline, yet another attempt to reboot the series is in the works. This time, WWE and MGM are reportedly involved, and it seems like the gladiators will be WWE wrestlers superstars.

Deadline understands that MGM has teamed up with WWE for a reimagined version of the non-scripted series that will feature a slew of WWE wrestling superstars. Mark Burnett and his team are currently pitching the rebooted series, which is based on the format created by Johnny Ferraro and Dan Carr, to broadcasters and platforms.

Smash that nostalgia button as hard as you can, guys.

I have nothing against American Gladiators. I’d be down for watching some old episodes if the full catalog showed up on (insert streaming service of your choice here). But we really don’t need yet another reboot! It got rebooted 13 years ago, lasted for less than a year, and two more recent reboot attempts both failed to materialize. That might be a sign.

However, with so many networks and streaming services out there thirsty for content, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a taker. Peacock seems like a potential landing spot, given their relationship with WWE after purchasing WWE Network earlier this year. The service has also green lit reboots (Saved By The Bell, Punky Brewster) and competition shows (Frogger), and that seems to indicate more of a fit.

If you want more American Gladiators content, a 30 for 30 is in the works. Per IMDB, it’s still filming, with an expected release date sometime in 2022.

[Deadline]