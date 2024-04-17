Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania XL was a landmark presentation for WWE in many ways. Among the most visible ways was planted smack dab in the middle of the ring.

Fans probably noticed that superstar Logan Paul‘s energy drink, PRIME, was prominent in the festivities. The mat had a PRIME logo slapped down in the center.

The logo’s subtlety caught many’s attention, as some might have expected something louder and more vibrant.

Whether you thought the logo was an eyesore or hardly noticeable, WWE fans should expect to see this more regularly in the future.

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan spoke on Tuesday at Sports Business Journal’s World Congress of Sport event. During the event, Khan discussed a variety of topics, including WWE sponsorships. The WWE President was highly complimentary of the process they undertook to get to WrestleMania and seemed pleased with all the proceedings.

Neil Horowitz of Greenfly noted on Tuesday that Khan said sponsorships were “a big opportunity for the organization to cultivate.” Khan referenced UFC’s success with advertisements on the mat in the Octagon and pointed to Paul’s PRIME logo.

WWE President Nick Khan noted that sponsorship was a big opportunity for the organization to cultivate, leveraging UFC's success in that realm (he called out Logan Paul's Prime brand on the mat at WrestleMania as an example) More synergies to come w/ WWE x UFC combo#SBJWCOS pic.twitter.com/ylzx3tWLow — Neil Horowitz (@njh287) April 17, 2024

Another detail? Khan expects more sponsorships and synergies between WWE and UFC. Corporate synergy was expected when the two companies joined forces to form TKO. There’ve been plenty of examples already, with WWE stars hawking for UFC events and jointly scheduled events at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Sponsors might just be the next venture to see this continue, which could be something meaningful to watch in the future.

