The winner of the first women’s match to ever main event Wrestlemania, Becky Lynch is no stranger to making history. And during her appearance on Celebrity Jeopardy! earlier this week, “The Man” managed to set another record — albeit, not the good kind.

As noted by The Jeopardy! Fan X (formerly Twitter) account, Lynch became the first contestant in Jeopardy! history — celebrity edition or otherwise — to provide zero correct answers through the game’s first 60 clues.

Yes, this is believed to the first instance of a player giving 0 correct responses through 60 clues. #Jeopardy #CelebrityJeopardy https://t.co/KVPaVyQWxR — The Jeopardy! Fan (@_thejeopardyfan) November 16, 2023

After host Ken Jennings suggested that Lynch’s struggles might have been the result of her being more accustomed to competing in a “more raucous and rowdy room,” the eight-time WWE champion agreed.

“You know, maybe that’s what’s throwing me off,” Lynch replied, according to The Wrap. “You know, normally, I’m a genius, but it’s a bigger arena, it’s a whole thing — that’s the problem.”

After amassing a score of -$2,500, “Big Time Becks” finally got on the board by responding “what is ‘ass’?” to the clue of “a synonym for ‘butt’, it’s also ‘an unclean animal’ according to the King James Bible.”

“I’m back baby!” Lynch exclaimed.

While she ultimate finished a distant third behind Macaulay Culkin ($33,600) and Rachel Dratch ($33,601), the Ireland native finished with $1,000 in support of WWE’s signature charity, Connor’s Cure. Taking to social media, Lynch took her poor performance in stride, correctly noting “I never stop making history.”

I never stop making history https://t.co/qswFnLmp3d — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 16, 2023

