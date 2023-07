Jul 15, 2023; Loudon, New Hampshire, USA; /A general overview of the New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the Ambetter 200 race.. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern



College Football

SEC Now: 2023 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

College Football Live: SEC Kickoff — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Them Dawgs — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cricket

Major League Cricket

Texas Super Kings vs. MI New York — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Stage 16: Passy to Combloux (Individual time-trial) — Peacock, 6:50 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock (Paul Burmeister/Sam Bewley/Brent Bookwalter), 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN The Ocho

Pogopalooza Cup 2022 — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

OmegaBall Invitational — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Golf

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Fairway Rollin’ — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler-Episode 7 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

PFL 2023 Push to the Playoffs — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Boston at Oakland — NESN/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle — FS1/Bally Sports North/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Anaheim — YES/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Cincinnati — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs — MASN2/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Great Lakes/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/MASN, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Baseball’s Greatest Moments With the Kid Mero: The MLB All-Star Game — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Jackie Robinson: Get to the Bag — MLB Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Crayon 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Race — USA Network/Peacock, noon

NBA Summer League

2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League

Championship, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Houston vs. Cleveland — ESPN/TSN5, 9 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third (series premiere) — CBS Sports Golozo Network, 4 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning live from 2023 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show live from 2023 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Power Players — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: The Speech — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

30 for 30: Run Ricky Run — ESPNU, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sportsday — BBC News, 12:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sportsday — BBC News, 1:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sportsday — BBC News, 2:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Newport Hall of Fame Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Courtside Live: Swiss Open (ATP)/Nordea Open (ATP)/Hungarian Open (WTA)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)