East Rutherford, NJ August 26, 2023 — Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers after his TD pass to Garrett Wilson of the Jets in the first half. The NY Jets against the NY Giants on August 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, as the rivals play their final preseason game before the start of the NFL season.

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Pressure: Xander Zayas & Bruce Carrington — ESPN2, midnight

College Football

B1G Today: Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Monday Blitz (series premiere) — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

All Access With Carolina Football — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

All Access With Carolina Football — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Rice at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 2

League C: Group B, Truman Bodden Stadium, George Town, Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands vs. Aruba — Paramount+, 4:20 p.m.

League B: Group B, Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic vs. Montserrat — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:50 p.m.

League C: Group A, SKNFA Technical Center, Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis

Saint Martin vs. Bonaire — Paramount+, 6:50 p.m.

League B: Group B: Estadio Nacional de Fútbol, Managua, Nicaragua

Nicaragua vs. Barbados — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:50 p.m.

Golf

Ryder Cup Highlights: 2010 Ryder Cup-Europe at Celtic Manor — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2021 Collin Morikawa at Royal St. George’s — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC: The Walk: Shevchenko vs. Eye — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Combate Global #64 — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Combate Global #65 — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Boston — MLB Network/Amazon Prime Video/NESN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — MASN2/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at New York Mets — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/SNY, 7 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB San Diego Padres/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

St. Louis at Baltimore — Bally Sports Midwest/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Remembering the Game for New York — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Week 2

Monday Night Football, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Announcers: ESPN/ABC — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//ESPN2 — Peyton Manning/Eli Manning//ESPN Deportes — Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//Katia Castorena//John Sutcliffe

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB (season premiere) — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown live from MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: MNF Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame live from MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Betting Above the Rim — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

San Diego Open, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, CA

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

WTA Tour

Japan Women’s Open, Utsubo Tennis Center, Osaka, Japan

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group D, Republican Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan, Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia vs. Croatia — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Group J, Estádio Algarve, Faro-Loule, Portugal

Portugal vs. Luxembourg — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group J, Národný futbalový štadión, Bratislava, Slovakia

Slovakia vs. Liechtenstein — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group D, Skonto Stadions, Riga, Latvia

Latvia vs. Wales — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

Group J, Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina — Fubo Sports 8, 2:32 p.m.