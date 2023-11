October 29, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) leaps over the goal line for the only touchdown of the first half.

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Start of Regular Season

2023 Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Spero Dedes/Grant Hill//Allie LaForce

Oregon vs. Georgia — truTV/Max, 4:30 p.m.

USC vs. Kansas State — TNT/Max, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Stephanie Ready/Renee Montgomery/Brandan Haywood

Postgame Coverage — TNT/Max, midnight

Jersey Jam, CURE Insurance Arena, Trenton, NJ

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Tre Demps

Rutgers vs. Princeton — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Jordan Cornette/Josh Pastner

B1G College Countdown — Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Spaulding at IUPUI — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

St. Joseph’s (NY) at Hofstra — MSG Network/FloSports, 11:30 a.m.

Fort Lauderdale at Troy — ESPN+, noon

North American at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Xavier — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

Linfield at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

Rivier at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Samford at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Radford at North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Tarleton at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Delaware State at Penn State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Ohio State — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Brevard at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Brown at Colgate — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Carroll at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at URI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Champion Christian at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Clark Atlanta at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Covenant at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Bucknell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delta State at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ferrum at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Immaculata at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

John Jay at Penn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Johnson (FL) at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

King at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Longwood at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at Charlotte — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Malone at Kent State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Dakota State at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Greenville at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Piedmont at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Andrews at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s of the Woods at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Boston at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vassar at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Wesleyan at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Washington & Lee at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Mount Olive at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

McNeese at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Richmond — MASN2, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Dayton — Spectrum News One Dayton/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cleveland State at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Coast Guard at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Lehigh — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m

Georgia State at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Manhattan at Bryant — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Vermont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Millsaps at New Orleans — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southwestern Adventist at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Wagner at Fordham — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Regent at William & Mary — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Towson at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Coppin State at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 8 p.m.

Elon at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 8 p.m.

Fairfield at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 8 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Saint Louis — Bally Sports Midwest/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas State at Wisconsin — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Minnesota — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Binghamton at Northwestern — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Illinois — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Lindenwood at Nebraska — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Bradley at UAB — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Central Michigan at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Florida International at Central Florida — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Jackson State at Memphis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Jarvis Christian at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kentucky State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Loudres at Illinois State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Marist at Army — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Evansville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Midway at Murray State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mobile at South Alabama — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Stonehill at George Washington — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Illinois at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

William Carey at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Iowa State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Stout at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Navy at Campbell — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Boston University at Northeastern — NESNplus/FloSports, 8 p.m.

New Mexico State at Kentucky — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Alabama State at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Alcorn State at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Morehead State at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Life at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8:15 p.m.

James Madison at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Fisk at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Southwestern Assemblies of God-American Indian at SMU — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Youngstown State at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Duke — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Houston Christian at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Jessup at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

McMurry at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Nicolls at Tulane — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northwest at Indian at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southern at TCU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Warner Pacific vs. Idaho State (at Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center, Idaho Falls, SD) — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

St. Thomas at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Portland State at Air Force — Altitude 2/Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado College at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

South Dakota Mines at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

Morgan State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 9:30 p.m.

Bethesda at San Francisco — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Concordia-Irvine at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

La Verne at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Sam Houston at Pacific — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

San Francisco State at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Southern Utah at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Stanislaus State at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Denver at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

Long Beach State at Portland — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at San Diego State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno Pacific at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10:30 p.m.

Sonoma State at San Diego — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

Idaho at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

Saint Francis at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 11:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Big East Opening Night Tip-Off: Whiparound Coverage — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Oui-Play, Halle Georges Carpentier Arena, Paris, France

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina — ESPN, 1 p.m.

2023 Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Angel Gray/Candace Parker//Taylor Rooks

USC at Ohio State — truTV/Max, 2 p.m.

Colorado at LSU — TNT/Max, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Stephanie Ready/Renee Montgomery/Brendan Haywood

Pregame Coverage — truTV/Max, 1:30 p.m.

Pregame Coverage — TNT/Max, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Panhandle State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Richmond at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Winthrop at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

King at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Tennessee Tech at Ball State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Pfeiffer at College of Charleston — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Auburn (Montgomery) at Samford — ESPN+, noon

Butler at Iowa State — ESPN+, noon

Millsaps at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, noon

William Carey at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, noon

Kennesaw State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, noon

Queens University at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, noon

Belmont at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.

La Verne at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wichita State at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Marquette — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Academy of Art at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bowie State at George Mason — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M at UAB — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Frostburg State at Liberty — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Delaware State at Temple — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lincoln (PA) at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

High Point at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.|

Wofford at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at SMU — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Canisius at Buffalo — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Dartmouth at Bryant — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

East Stroudsburg at Lehigh — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Howard at George Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Vermont — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Army — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Oral Roberts at TCU — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Norfolk State at William & Mary — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Adelphi at Fordham — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Chapman University at San Diego — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Maine at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

North Carolina Wesleyan at Campbell — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

LeMoyne at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 5:30 p.m.

Alabama State at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

North Florida at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 5:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Binghamton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

LeTourneau at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Missouri State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Mobile at South Alabama — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Spring Hill at Louisiana — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Stetson at Tulane — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

St. Peter’s at UMass — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

University of New England at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Western New Mexico at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wilberforce at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fresno Pacific at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 6 p.m.

Berry at Georgia State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee Southern at North Alabama — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Trevecca at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Stony Brook — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

College of Idaho at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 6:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 6:30 p.m.

Agnes Scott at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Manhattan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Concord at Radford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida National at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lehman College at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Longwood at American University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

LSU Alexandria at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North American at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southwestern Assemblies of God at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at St. John’s — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Towson — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Georgetown — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Hastings at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Hendrix at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Texas-Dallas at North Texas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Alcorn State at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Arlington Baptist at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arizona at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 8 p,m.

Houston Christian at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Howard Payne at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mount Mercy at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

San Diego State at Portland — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern at Baylor — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Walla Walla University at Idaho — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wright State at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Michigan at DePaul — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Santa Clara at San José State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Purdue at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.

Gonzaga at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah State at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

UNLV at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball Preview Show — ESPN2, noon

College Football

BTN Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 11

Announcers: Jon Champion/Graeme Le Saux

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea — Peacock, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Anna Jackson/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 5 p.m.

FA Cup

FA Round 1 Review and Round 2 Draw — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Golf

GOLF Films: Peter The Great-The Life and Times of Peter Alliss — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

GOLF Films: Shane Lowry-Open — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 2000 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 2012: Rory McIlroy — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 12

Getafe CF vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove (season premiere) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

2023 BBWAA Awards Finalists — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

1st Round — Best of Three (MLS Season Pass: subscription required)

Western Conference

Game 2, America First Field, Sandy, UT

Announcers: English — Mark Rogodino/Heath Pearce//Spanish — Diego Pessolano/Walter Roque

Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo, 9 p.m. (Houston leads series, 1-0)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Orlando — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Detroit — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Indiana — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — Monumental Sports Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at New York — Bally Sports SoCal/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Miami — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Wisconsin/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston — NBC Sports California/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Utah at Chicago — KJZZ/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver — Bally Sports New Orleans/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Week 9

Monday Night Football, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Announcers: ESPN/ABC — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//ESPN2 — Peyton Manning/Eli Manning//ESPN Deportes — Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//Katia Castorena//John Sutcliffe

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Robert Griffin III/Marcus Spears/Larry Fitzgerald//Michelle Beisner-Buck//Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown live from MetLfe Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ABC, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame live from MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Monday Blitz — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/NHL Network/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks — Sportsnet, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Florida — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Dallas — NESN/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: Boston at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Edmonton at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 11

Torino vs. Sassuolo — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:45 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Moselle Open, Les Arènes, Metz, France

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Center Court: Billie Jean King Cup/Moselle Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)