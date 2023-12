A-Charlie-Brown-Christmas-image

All Times Eastern

Dogs

The Masters Agility Championship at Westminster: 2023 — FS2, 8 a.m.

147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show: Best of Breeds-Day 1 — FS2, 10:30 a.m.

147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show: Day 1 — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

AKC National Agility Dog Championship Highlights — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

AKC Diving Dogs Challenge — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show: Best of Breeds-Day 2 — FS2, 5 p.m.

2023 AKC Agility Invitational — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show: Day 2 — FS2, 8 p.m.

Golf

Niiice Shot With Stephen Curry: Jordan Spieth’s Bunker Hole-Out — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Niiice Shot With Stephen Curry: Tiger Woods’ Flop Shot — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Niiice Shot With Stephen Curry: Rory McIlroy’s Fairway Hole-Out — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Niiice Shot With Stephen Curry: Tiger Woods’ Stinger — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Hockey

2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

Group Play

Group B, Frölundaborg, Gothenburg, Sweden

Slovakia vs. Czechia — TSN3/NHL Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHL Tonight: 2024 World Junior Championship Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

TSN 2024 World Junior Championship Preview — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 (04/08/2023) — ESPNews, midnight

UFC 2023 Year in Review — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB

The Sounds of Baseball: Vin Scully — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Set Apart: The Jim Abbott Story — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Iron: Legacy of Cal Ripken, Jr. — MLB Network, midnight

NBA

Christmas Day Games

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks — ESPN (Dave Pasch/Hubie Brown//Andraya Carter)/ESPN2 (Sue Bird/Diana Taurasi), noon

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets — ESPN/ABC (Ryan Ruocco/Richard Jefferson/JJ Redick//Katie George), 2:30 p.m.

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/ABC (Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Doc Rivers//Cassidy Hubbarth), 5 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat — ESPN/ESPN2 (Mark Jones/Monica McNutt//Angel Gray), 8 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns — ESPN/ESPN2 (Beth Mowins/Stephanie White//Jorge Sedano), 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith/Michael Wilbon//Adrian Wojnarowski

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 11 a.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 2 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 16

Christmas Day Special, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: CBS — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson//Nickelodeon — Noah Eagle/Nate Burleson/Dylan Schefter//Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs —- CBS/Nickelodeon, 1 p.m.

Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Bill Cowher/Boomer Esiason/Phil Simms/Jonathan Jones

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Christmas Day Special, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Joe Davis/Daryl Johnston//Pam Oliver

New York Football Giants at Philadelphia Eagles — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan/Jay Glazer

Fox NFL Special — Fox, 4 p.m.

Monday Night Football, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Announcers: ABC — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//ESPN Deportes — Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//Katia Castorena//John Sutcliffe

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers — ABC/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Robert Griffin III/Marcus Spears/Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters

Monday Night Kickoff — ABC, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark

Monday Night Postgame — ABC, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, noon

Pro Football In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, noon

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pro Football Sports Today Holiday — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Top Shelf: Best of 2023 — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 18

Hatayspor vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Lucky Underdogs — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Charlotte — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

The B1G Story: Tunnel Walk Tribute — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

The Early Line Holiday Special — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

All ACC: Holiday Special — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast Holiday Special — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Inside Look: 2023 Global Gaming Expo — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)