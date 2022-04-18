A shot from a postponed USFL game on Sunday, April 17.
FoxUSFLBy Andrew Bucholtz on

The new USFL‘s opening weekend got off to a good start in terms of viewership across the Fox/NBC opening game simulcast Saturday, and there was some praise for broadcast innovations as well (but less for the play of some particular names). However, the league’s final game wound up having to be moved thanks to weather. This edition of the USFL has its entire regular season set to be played in Birmingham, Alabama, and severe thunderstorms in the area Sunday night meant the Tampa Bay Bandits-Pittsburgh Maulers game was moved to Monday:

That game was initially set for an 8 p.m. Eastern broadcast on FS1, with a broadcast crew of Curt Menefee (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Brock Huard (analyst).  It will now air on FS1 Monday night at 7 p.m. Eastern, presumably with that same broadcast crew:

Severe weather delays happen, and the USFL is fortunate that this one only impacted a single game; with all regular-season USFL games set to be played in the same location, there’s definitely the potential for adverse weather to wipe out multiple games. And having a game on Monday night isn’t bad from a broadcast standpoint either, especially as this was already a cable game (if it had been set for broadcast Fox or NBC, that might have either caused rescheduling issues with their regular lineup or led to the game being moved to cable). But it is interesting that the league’s first weekend saw a weather-impacted game.

[Austin Bechtold on Twitter; image via Johnny McGonigal/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Twitter]

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously worked at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz