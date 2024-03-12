Credit: Skip Bayless, X

Some people would tell you that Skip Bayless has nothing left to show us. While his TV antics might not make much impact anymore, he reminded all of us on Tuesday about the importance of good grammar.

At the Senior Bowl, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it abundantly clear what his mantra was for the 2024 NFL season.

“I would anticipate — with looking ahead at our key contracts that we’d like to address — we will be all in,” Jones said via team reporter Nick Harris. “I would anticipate we will be all in at the end of this year.

“… It will be going all in on different people than you’ve done in the past. We will be going all in. We’ve seen some things out of some of the players that we want to be all in on. Yes, I would say that you will see us this coming year not build it for the future. It’s the best way I’ve ever said. And that ought to answer a lot of questions.” Jones tried to clarify what, exactly, being “all in” entailed during interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Your definition of what is ‘all-in‘ and mine might not be the same thing,” Jones told reporters at the scouting combine in Indianapolis, “but I’m trying to win the games this year with my decision. So I’m all-in to this year… But I think the attention that the nuances of where we are with the cap, the nuances of where we are with our position in the draft, the nuances of where we are with our free agents that we get that involved in [is] the definition of ‘We’re all-in.'”

The NFL free agency period kicked off on Monday and the Cowboys didn’t exactly make waves with their moves. While Chris Jones re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and Saquon Barkley signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, all Dallas has to show for its “all-in” mantra so far is re-signing long snapper Trent Sieg.

The lack of interesting moves so far has a lot of people calling out the Cowboys.

All in 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) March 11, 2024

Noted Cowboys fan and Cowboys jersey trasher Skip Bayless took to X to share his own frustration with the franchise. Thankfully, he took the time to make sure that he was grammatically correct in doing so. Had he not included proper punctuation, his message might have been a little different.

All in, my ass. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 12, 2024

In fact, quite a few people out there were very relieved to see that comma going “all in” to save Skip from himself.

Thank god for the comma — Nav (@Navtreaks) March 12, 2024

The importance of commas. https://t.co/yOiZLOtmhm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 12, 2024

That comma is holding on for dear life https://t.co/PEuTsufvD7 — BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) March 12, 2024

