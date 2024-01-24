Sep 22, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, TNT Sports released its early season MLB on TBS schedule for 2024. The schedule has been revealed through the end of June, and games will again air on Tuesday evenings.

The TBS schedule begins with a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 2. The Phillies host the Reds at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the Dodgers host the Giants at 10 p.m. ET.

The New York Yankees lead the way with five appearances over the season’s first three months, with all five coming in eight weeks over May and June. The Cubs will make three appearances, as will the Astros (over three straight weeks). Neither World Series teams, the Rangers nor the Diamondbacks, will appear on TBS over the first three months.

Here’s the full schedule.

Tuesday, April 2, 6:30 p.m., Cincinnati Reds* at Philadelphia Phillies

Tuesday, April 2, 10 p.m., San Francisco Giants* at Los Angeles Dodgers

Tuesday, April 9, 10 p.m., Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

Tuesday, April 16, 8 p.m., Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros

Tuesday, April 23, 7:30 p.m., Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs

Tuesday, May 7, 7 p.m., Houston Astros at New York Yankees

Tuesday, May 14, 7:30 p.m., New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins

Tuesday, May 21, 7:30 p.m., Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs

Tuesday, May 28, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

Tuesday, June 4, 7 p.m., Minnesota Twins* at New York Yankees

Tuesday, June 11, 7 p.m., Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox*

Tuesday. June 18, 7 p.m., Baltimore Orioles* at New York Yankees

Tuesday, June 25, 7 p.m., New York Yankees at New York Mets

Starred games will not be blacked out in the indicated markets, airing non-exclusively on those dates. The MLB on TBS package typically airs non-exclusively across the country and is usually blacked out in the participating markets.

The MLB on TBS schedule also includes half-hour pregame and postgame shows.

TBS is the third national MLB broadcast partner to begin releasing its schedule, following the partial ESPN Sunday Night Baseball schedule and the full MLB on Fox and FS1 schedule.

We still have no word of Apple TV’s Friday Night Baseball schedule or if MLB will sign a new deal to replace the expired Peacock Sunddy Leadoff agreement.

[TNT Sports]