On Wednesday, the 2024 MLB on Fox schedule was released by Fox Sports, with dozens of games airing across Fox, FS1, and Fox Deportes throughout the season.

The season begins on Saturday, March 30. Fox’s MLB schedule starts with Braves-Phillies at 4 p.m. ET on FS1, followed by either Yankees-Astros or Giants-Padres on Fox. The World Champion Texas Rangers make their first appearance on Monday, April 1 on FS1 against the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the Los Angeles Dodgers debut on FS1 on Saturday, April 6 against the Chicago Cubs at 4 p.m. ET.

The National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Francisco Giants at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 18, with the game airing on FS1. The first New York Mets game takes place against the Dodgers on Saturday, April 20 on FS1 at 4 p.m. ET, while the Boston Red Sox are absent from Fox’s airwaves until Saturday, June 15, when the host the Yankees (of course) at 7 p.m. ET.

Fox will also air one of the London Series games between the Phillies and Mets, taking place on Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. ET. The Giants-Cardinals game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham airs on Fox at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 20.

The weekly Baseball Night in America primetime series begins on Saturday, May 4 with games on Fox most Saturdays throughout the season. Much of the MLB on Fox September schedule has yet to be announced.

Once again, Fox airs the MLB All-Star Game from Arlington on Tuesday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET. This season, Fox will have the National League Division Series and Championship Series, in addition to the World Series.

As for the teams most frequently featured this season, several times show up eight times apiece, including the Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Braves, and Rangers. That list does not include the Yankees or Phillies, each making seven appearances, nor the Mets or Red Sox, with six games for each. Only three teams don’t have a Fox game on the schedule this season: the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, and Washington Nationals.

[Fox Sports]