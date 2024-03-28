Nov 1, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; MLB network casters before the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers in game five of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Just in time for Opening Day, Hulu+Live TV has added MLB Network to its lineup of networks.

Hulu announced the addition on Thursday, the first day of the 2024 MLB season.

Just in time for Opening Day, Hulu + Live TV has added MLB Network to its core channel line-up. With this addition, Hulu + Live TV cements itself as a top destination for baseball fans, adding over 100 MLB games nationally broadcast to our Hulu + Live TV subscribers over the course of the season, plus MLB Network’s wide variety of studio programs and on-site coverage from MLB’s jewel events. Additional games can be accessed via ESPN+, which is included with a Hulu + Live TV subscription (along with Hulu’s on-demand library and Disney+).

Adding MLB Network is a nice get for Hulu, especially considering the service’s integration with ESPN+, which streams an MLB game to subscribers daily.

While MLB Network is available on DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Sling, it wasn’t available on Hulu and was dropped by YouTube TV last January.

Hulu isn’t very regional sports network (RSN) friendly. It doesn’t carry the Bally Sports RSNs, which it dropped three and a half years ago, or several other independently operated RSNs. However, it does still carry the NBC Sports RSNs.