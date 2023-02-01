YouTube TV has dropped MLB Network from their lineup, effective January 31st.

Here’s what the streamer said in a message.

We have been working hard to renew our deal with the MLB Network to continue carrying their content on YouTube TV. However, we have been unable to reach an agreement, and starting today, January 31, 2023, MLB Network content will no longer be available on YouTube TV. You will also lose access to any previous Library recordings from this channel. Members will be able to continue watching select national MLB games via coverage on FOX, ESPN, and TBS through our Base Plan. We also provide the flexibility to pause or cancel your membership anytime.

We apologize for the news and will continue conversations with the MLB to advocate on your behalf, in the hope of restoring their content on YouTube TV.

As always, thank you for being a YouTube TV member, and for your patience and understanding.

Sincerely,

The YouTube TV team

MLB Network also released a statement.

With Spring Training about to start, we regret that YouTube TV has been unwilling to negotiate a fair carriage agreement. MLB Network has offered terms consistent with what close to 300 other U.S. providers have agreed to for distribution. MLB Network remains widely available throughout the U.S., including on Altice USA (Optimum), AT&T U-verse, Charter Communications (Spectrum), Comcast, Cox Communications, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, fuboTV, Sling TV, Verizon Fios and many others. Viewers can visit www.findmlbnetwork.com for alternative options to get MLB Network in their local area. Since its debut, MLB Network has provided the most comprehensive baseball coverage available. In 2023, MLB Network plans to air more than 250 live regular season and Spring Training games, MLB Network Showcase telecasts, the MLB First-Year Player Draft, the MLB Draft Combine, the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, live on-site coverage from the World Baseball Classic, MLB London Series, All-Star Game and World Series, and at least seven different daily studio shows, including the multiple Emmy Award-winning MLB Tonight. With the great demand and value for live baseball content, Major League Baseball’s commitment to MLB Network now and in the future is stronger than ever before, and we remain open and committed to reaching an agreement with YouTube TV as soon as possible. To contact YouTube TV about MLB Network, viewers can Tweet at YouTube TV via @YouTubeTVand @TeamYouTube.

On the bright side, the regular season doesn’t start for another two months, and there’s a chance a deal good get done by then. Additionally, no World Baseball Classic games will be airing on MLB Network when the tournament returns in March, meaning viewers won’t miss out on any games.

However, it’s still disappointing for baseball fans to see the network get dropped. When it comes to subscription streaming services, MLB Network is still available on DirecTV Stream’s Choice plan and via sports add-ons through fuboTV and Sling TV.

I wouldn’t be shocked if we saw MLB Network make a push to become available directly to MLB.TV customers, much as we’ve seen with NBA TV to League Pass subscribers. That seems like it would be a good thing for baseball fans and the network as a whole.

[The Streamable]