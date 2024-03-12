On Tuesday, Fubo surprisingly announced the addition of the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) to its lineup in the network’s footprint.

While a specific date has yet to be announced for the addition of MASN, Fubo’s release says it will come “ahead of Major League Baseball Opening Day,” which is March 28.

MASN is the regional sports network (RSN) home to the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals.

“Fubo is proud to be the home for local sports and the addition of MASN will bring Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals fans even more access to their favorite teams for the 2024 MLB season,” said Todd Mathers, senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition, Fubo. “We look forward to expanding baseball coverage across the mid-Atlantic region with Fubo’s leading MLB offering.” “MASN is excited to partner with Fubo and provide Orioles and Nationals fans with an exciting new option to connect with their favorite teams throughout our seven-state television territory,” said John McGuinness, senior vice president, MASN. “Fubo has become a leading sports media platform and this new partnership will deliver O’s and Nats baseball to a significant new audience.”

Fubo has long claimed to be a sports-centric streaming service but was without the Bally Sports RSNs for nearly three years after dropping them in January 2020. They returned after Fubo and Sinclair struck a carriage deal in December 2022, coming along with a price increase for customers. It also has the NBC Sports RSNs, among others, on its lineup.

The surprise comes on MASN’s end, as the RSN hasn’t been widely available outside of traditional cable and satellite systems. DirecTV Stream was the lone streaming service offering MASN before Fubo’s announcement. The network also doesn’t offer a direct-to-consumer streaming option, though it claims to be working on one.

MASN’s addition to Fubo comes less than a week after the RSN struck a carriage deal with Comcast, keeping it on Comcast’s lineup but moving it to a higher-priced tier.

[Fubo]