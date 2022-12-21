Sinclair got some rare good news regarding the Bally Sports RSNs this week.

Per John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, FuboTV has agreed to a carriage deal with Sinclair that will re-add the Bally Sports RSNs to the streaming service.

The 19 Bally Sports RSNs will be available “in the coming weeks”, as announced by Fubo on Wednesday morning.

It’s been nearly three years since the RSNs, still under the Fox Sports branding, were available on FuboTV. They were dropped at the start of 2020 (great timing in hindsight), saying at the time that the cost of those RSNs was “not consistent with fuboTV’s mission to provide value and keep costs low to consumers.”

And while that may have been true at the time, maybe Fubo looked at re-adding the RSNs as an opportunity to siphon customers away from services that have also dropped the RSNs in recent years. It remains to be seen how that will work out, but getting a deal done with a new partner is a breath of fresh air for Sinclair and Diamond Sports going into 2023.

