On Tuesday, Paramount announced a new three-part docuseries called The Billion Dollar Goal that tracks the evolution of soccer in the United States.

The late Grant Wahl is prominently featured in this series through a 150-minute interview with CBS Sports senior creative director Pete Radovich in August 2022. Wahl passed away at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December 2022.

Here’s a trailer.

And here’s a brief synopsis of The Billion Dollar Goal, which focuses on the dark ages of soccer in the United States prior to the qualification for the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

THE BILLION DOLLAR GOAL traces the extraordinary evolution of soccer in the United States, from its beginnings as an immigrant’s game to the historic moment in 1989 when Paul Caligiuri’s unforgettable goal ended a 40-year World Cup qualification drought. The series, featuring the late acclaimed journalist Grant Wahl as supervising producer, unveils the untold story of the sport’s struggle for recognition in a soccer-skeptical nation as told by Wahl and other prominent voices in American soccer. Through a rich tapestry of never-before-seen archival footage, animation and expert interviews, THE BILLION DOLLAR GOAL delves into the decades-long journey that defined American soccer. It shines a spotlight on the numerous setbacks, failed attempts to spark interest and the enduring dedication of players, coaches and fans who never lost faith in the beautiful game. Join Grant Wahl and other soccer enthusiasts on a journey through time, as THE BILLION DOLLAR GOAL narrates the tumultuous history of American soccer – celebrating its resilience, its road to redemption and the promise of its bright future. It’s a tale of passion, heartbreak and triumph that is sure to resonate with soccer enthusiasts and sports fans alike, reminding them of the remarkable odyssey that led to that “billion dollar goal” and the launchpad of the modern thriving American soccer community.

Radovich and Anthony J. Cortese of CBS Sports co-directed The Billion Dollar Goal, a three-part series premiering on Paramount+ on December 11.

Based on the trailer and synopsis, this looks like it’ll be a pretty interesting feature from CBS. The company has done a pretty good job creating original soccer content in recent years, and this looks like it’ll be coming from the same mold.

The long interview with Wahl is also going to be good to see. Nearly a year after his passing, he’s sorely missed. The topic of The Billion Dollar Goal seems like it would be right up his alley and his insight will be greatly appreciated in the production.

The Billion Dollar Goal premieres on Monday, December 11 on Paramount+.

