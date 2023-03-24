On Thursday, the NWSL announced international streaming details, days before the start of the league’s 2023 season.

Per a release, the NWSL’s international streaming service, with games viewable on NWSLSoccer.com, will be powered by Endeavor Streaming.

Endeavor Streaming was previously known as NeuLion, and was rebranded when acquired by Endeavor in 2018. Endeavor Streaming previously operated WWE Network in the US prior to its inclusion into Peacock and still operates UFC Fight Pass, among other services.

“We are excited to put a global spotlight on the exceptional players who bring top tier competition and entertainment to the NWSL,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. “Especially with this being a World Cup year, we’re looking forward to providing our global fanbase the opportunity to watch these players compete for their respective NWSL clubs before the World Cup competition begins and upon their return this summer.” In a pivotal year for women’s soccer, the agreement marks the first time the NWSL has launched its own global streaming offering for viewers outside of the United States. The service is powered by Endeavor Streaming’s platform and will stream live coverage for every league match during the 2023 season. “This partnership will deliver a scalable and high-quality international streaming platform that gives global soccer fans not in the United States a dedicated destination to watch all the best U.S. women’s soccer,” said Pete Bellamy, Endeavor Streaming Chief Commercial Officer. “We’re excited to continue our global momentum in women’s sport, helping some of the biggest leagues and federations in the world grow their audience, increase accessibility and build direct relationships with their fans.”

Domestically, NWSL games can be streamed through Paramount+, aside from a handful that will only be available on CBS Sports Network.

In addition to the Endeavor Streaming deal, the NWSL announced non-exclusive streaming deals with DAZN and Tigo. DAZN will air the league’s matches in Brazil, Japan, and most of western Europe (Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, UK, France, Belgium, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands), while Tigo covers most of Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama).

The NWSL’s international streaming deal with Twitch expired after the 2022 season, and the league was looking for a bridge deal for the 2023 season. It’s unknown if these agreements all fall into that category, or if they’re the long-term answers the league sought internationally.

