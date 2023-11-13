Photo credit: DAZN

Yes, Spanish soccer player Adrià Pedrosa gave a post-match interview in front of his tighty whities. But no, those tighty whities didn’t appear to have an embarrassing stain.

After Sevilla FC’s 1-1 draw with Real Betis on Sunday, Pedrosa stood at his locker and spoke about the match with DAZN. Visible in the locker behind Pedrosa was his uniform, and what appeared to be his game-worn underpants. Kinda gross, but the internet attempted to make it much worse with a touch of brown.



As you can see in the above photo that was circling the internet, this one shared by Doug Gottlieb, it looks like there’s a skid mark on Pedrosa’s drawers. But if you watch DAZN’s actual video of the post-match interview, there are undies on display, but they don’t have a stain. They actually look relatively clean considering they just endured an entire soccer match.

🗨 “Nos faltó materializar las acciones. Si que es verdad que tuvimos el dominio del partido” Las palabras de Adrià Pedrosa desde el vestuario del @SevillaFC en #DAZN con @nicopareja21#LaLigaEnDAZN ⚽ pic.twitter.com/2irihpG2LC — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) November 12, 2023



We don’t know who doctored the tighty whities, but someone definitely attempted to put a stain on Pedrosa by literally making sh*t up. The stain seemed suspicious from the start. It was too glaring. Someone would have had to notice it before Pedrosa went on camera. And there’s no way the person conducting the interview would be willing to stand within six feet of what was essentially a stomach virus being served to him on a platter.

Last week, we had thong-gate in the NFL, with Mike Garafolo clearing up any confusion about whether Philadelphia Eagles assistant coach Matt Leo put his thong on display for the world to see. Similarly, we don’t want any confusion as to whether Pedrosa put his skid marked tighty-whities on display. Leo wasn’t wearing a thong, and Pedrosa’s drawers weren’t stained.

Both Leo and Pedrosa, however, could probably benefit from the NBA’s new partnership with Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand, Skims.

[DAZN]