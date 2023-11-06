Photo credit: Fox

Now that we’re a week removed from the NFL trade deadline, insiders and reporters can focus on the league’s more important stories, like what type of underwear coaches are wearing on the sideline.

Sunday evening, Philadelphia Eagles defensive and football operations assistant Matt Leo was flattened on the sideline by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin. And as Leo attempted to quickly jump back up to his feet, the millions of people watching at home caught a glimpse of his red underwear. As if that’s not embarrassing enough, social media became obsessed with the type of underwear Leo was wearing, believing it was a red thong.

Who’s rocking the red thong on the Eagles sideline? pic.twitter.com/egMXzftFSi — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 5, 2023



Thankfully, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was on the case and Monday morning, he was able to confirm Leo was not wearing a thong. Not that there would have been anything wrong with it if Leo was wearing a thong. Even NBA commissioner Adam Silver is wearing Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS underwear, although he stopped short of showing it off the way Leo inadvertently did.

From the hard-hitting journalism department: #Eagles defensive and football operations assistant Matt Leo notes on Instagram he was not wearing a thong yesterday, though he seems to indicate he now has a pair of lucky underwear I hope he’ll at least wash. #IWentToSchoolForThis pic.twitter.com/tcPuaC8Wke — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 6, 2023



The Yankees were once graced by a lucky thong, as were the San Francisco Giants. Leo exposing his red thong on the sideline during a big win over the Cowboys absolutely could have morphed into a good luck charm for the Eagles. But alas, as Garafolo reported, Leo already cleared up any confusion about his underwear.

“Hard-hitting journalism” indeed. Garafolo probably didn’t start the weekend thinking he might have to provide NFL fans with an underwear report. But when a story overtakes the NFL, reporters have to give the people the information they want. And the people wanted information on Leo’s underwear. Now that we’ve cleared that up, back to Taylor Swift’s NFL attendance record.

[Mike Garafolo]