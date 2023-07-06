Jul 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; United States forward Jesus Ferreira (9) kicks the ball up field guarded by Trinidad and Tobago defender Leland Archer (5) and midfielder Neveal Hackshaw (15) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Fox Sports announced coverage plans for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Keith Costigan and Warren Barton will call Panama-Qatar on Saturday at 7 PM ET. Following that match, JP Dellacamera, Cobi Jones, and Rodolfo Landeros will call the Mexico-Costa Rica match.

On Sunday, the trio of John Strong, Stu Holden, and Jenny Taft will pull double duty. They’ll call Guatemala-Jamaica at 5 PM ET and will also call the US-Canada match that takes place following the conclusion of the earlier match.

In the studio for both days of action, Rob Stone hosts and is joined by analysts Landon Donovan, Maurice Edu, and Alexi Lalas. Chris “The Bear” Fallica will also contribute gambling analysis in the studio, while Dr. Joe Machnik and Mark Clattenburg will serve as rules analysts on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

All matches this weekend will air on FS1. The semifinals, which begin at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, July 12th, will also air on FS1, while the final on Sunday, July 16th at 8 PM ET, airs on Fox.

The Gold Cup will lead into Fox’s coverage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with the opening match on Thursday, July 20th at 3 AM ET on Fox.

[Fox Sports]