On Thursday, Fox Sports announced their lineup of broadcasters for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will take place this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

It’s a pretty similar listing to what we saw four years ago in France.

JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner return as the top broadcast team, with Rob Stone hosting studio coverage. Carli Lloyd joins as a studio analyst, while Jenny Taft will be embedded with the US Women’s National Team and Tom Rinaldi contributes features.

The full lineup of studio analysts includes Kate Gill, Ariane Hingst, Stu Holden, Alexi Lalas, Karina LeBlanc, Lloyd, and Heather O’Reilly. Gill, Hingst, Lalas, LeBlanc, and O’Reilly worked in the studio for Fox in 2019.

In addition to the Dellacamera and Wagner pairing, Fox announced four other broadcast teams for this year’s tournament.

Jacqui Oatley and Lori Lindsey

John Strong and Kyndra de St. Aubin

Kate Scott and Danielle Slaton

Jenn Hildreth and Warren Barton

Of those four teams, Hildreth is the lone play by play announcer to return from 2019, while both de St. Aubin and Slaton return. Oatley, Strong, and Barton were all part of Fox’s 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage from Qatar last year.

Additional contributors include Chris Fallica as a wagering expert and both Mark Clattenburg and Dr. Joe Machnik as rules analysts.

Fox mainly uses the same core group of broadcasters during their soccer coverage, and they’re doing it again this summer. It’s worked out reasonably well for them, so there’s no need to reinvent the wheel every major tournament.

