CBS Sports analyst JJ Watt went viral on Friday for a very modern-day reason.
It’s a tale of two posts on X, formerly Twitter.
Late Friday afternoon, Burnley F.C. co-owner made a post about a Premier League match he watched.
“I’m new to this ownership thing, so if I get fined by the Premier League, so be it,” he said.
He went on to call the play “as blatant and obvious of a foul as you could have” and called it “disgraceful” that officials missed the call.
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 12, 2024
Moments later… X responded. They locked his account.
The CBS analyst had some fun with the block.
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 12, 2024
Ouch. Getting DMCA struck is a relatable feeling among internetgoers, especially when it comes to Premier League matches. So it’s not so surprising that Watt’s account got hit with a strike. Content owners like PL and Fox have started cracking down on clip sharing and it’s a far cry from how it used to be.
Last May, Watt and his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Ohai Watt, bought a minority stake in Burnley last year. He’s still new to all this, but he’s now learned a very important lesson. Even club owners aren’t immune to the dreaded DMCA strike.