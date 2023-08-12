J.J. Watt continues to enjoy retirement, but you truly can’t unlearn something after 12 years. This time, in a different form of football.

J.J. and his wife, Kealia, were in attendance at Turf Moor for Burnley’s Premier League opener against the defending champions Manchester City. The two stopped by Sky Sports’ “Friday Night Football” to chat with Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

It didn’t take long until the legendary Premier League analysts wanted to test out Watt’s skills.

As Carragher sent Neville out for a route, Watt changed course and went for the quarterback because that’s what he does best.

“I tell you what, only someone who is properly talented could do that and not actually injure Jamie,” said host Kelly Cates.

Jamie Carragher being tackled by NFL legend JJ Watt ?? pic.twitter.com/S3NDECZALo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 11, 2023

Skilled indeed. The 34-year-old leaves behind an illustrious career with five Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections along with earning the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award three times and he was the recipient of the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The veteran defensive end finished his career with 114.5 sacks and 586 tackles.

Watt said he apologizes if he ruined the pitch in the process of the tackle, and to have him billed to get it fixed if needed.

JJ and Kealia, who is a soccer star in her own right, became minority investors in Burnley F.C. in May.

“When you invest in a club that’s been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition,” the Watts said in a statement from Burnley FC. “We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we’re investing in the town and its people. We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support.”