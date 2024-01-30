Credit: Sports Illustrated Resorts

It’s been a busy few weeks for Sports Illustrated.

Earlier this month, the magazine and website’s publisher, The Arena Group, issued a notice of layoffs after having its license revoked by the brand’s owner, Authentic Brands Group. The layoffs, which are expected to affect the majority of Sports Illustrated staffers, call into question the future of the storied publication (although Authentic Brands Group has insisted it won’t go dark).

But while Sports Illustrated faces no shortage of uncertainty as an outlet, the brand’s future in the hospitality industry doesn’t appear to be much stronger.

At least not in Ann Arbor, where according to MLive.com, the City Council is prepared to vote down a proposal to install a Sports Illustrated Resorts high-rise hotel and conference center downtown. With eight votes from the 11-person council needed to approve the developmental deal, enough councilmembers are already on record opposing it that its defeat appears inevitable.

Sports Hospitality Ventures is the developer behind Sports Illustrated Resorts, licensing the Sports Illustrated brand from Authentic Brands Group. The first Sports Illustrated-branded resort opened in the Dominican Republic in early-2023 with the rebranding of a previously existing resort.

Sports Illustrated Resorts has set out on an ambitious plan to open hotel and conference center resorts across the country, primarily in college towns. But while locations have already been announced in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Orlando, Florida, the apparent in defeat in Ann Arbor could prove significant, as Sports Illustrated Resorts CEO Chris Schroeder is a longtime resident of the city and it leaves the developer without a presence in the Midwest (or outside of the South for that matter).

As for why Ann Arbor City Council doesn’t appear to be in favor the Sports Illustrated Resort, issues include the specifics of the proposed deal, a desire to use the parking lot where it would be built for housing and a lack of desire to make Ann Arbor a tourist destination. Ultimately, another issue is the brand, with some residents expressing concern about women in bikinis being prominently featured on siresorts.com.

“I just don’t think it’s the right fit, I don’t think the brand is the right fit,” councilmember Jen Eyer said.

[MLive.com]