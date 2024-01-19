The Sports Illustrated: The Covers book. (Amazon.)

On Friday, Sports Illustrated staff were informed by publisher The Arena Group that Arena’s license to publish the magazine and associated digital sites had been revoked by SI owner Authentic Brands Group. That notice came in an email stating that “we will be laying off staff that work on the SI brand,” and the union responded with a post that “The Arena Group is planning to lay off a significant number, possibly all, of the Guild-represented workers at SI”:

Sports Illustrated staffers received this today. pic.twitter.com/Q0WdVRzuRb — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 19, 2024

Our statement on today’s mass layoffs at Sports Illustrated pic.twitter.com/tQjJdoHP4p — Sports Illustrated Union (@si_union) January 19, 2024

That raises a lot of questions about the future of SI. But, just because Arena no longer has rights to publish SI (they never owned the brand, but published it under license from Authentic) after whatever transition period is laid out in their termination agreement, that doesn’t mean SI is dead as a publication. An Authentic representative told AA Friday they plan to continue editorial operations, including during a transition to a potential new publishing partner.

“This will not go dark,” the representative said. “It’s not an ideal situation any way you can cut it, but Authentic is determined to protect and provide stewardship for the brand. And that includes making sure the editorial arm continues to operate while partners are discussed and negotiations happen.”

It’s not clear what that specifically means for those currently employed at SI. The Authentic representative said they only learned of Arena’s layoff notices when the public did Friday.

“The layoffs are not an Authentic thing, they’re an Arena thing. This is not something we were privy to.”

However, at least some of these efforts to keep the publication from “going dark” were underway before Friday. Authentic threatened to terminate Arena’s SI license in a Jan. 5 SEC filing. And, as A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports wrote Friday, Authentic has been in conversations with other publishers about operating SI:

Authentic’s move to terminate Arena’s license and Arena’s eliminating SI’s staff signals a shift in the company that operates SI, weeks after Manoj Bhargava, the founder of 5-Hour Energy, introduced himself to employees of Arena, including SI, as their new leader. Since then, Authentic has had exploratory conversations with and reached out to multiple parties about the possibility of taking over Arena’s role with SI, industry sources with knowledge of the situation tell FOS. It’s unclear whether Authentic will indeed pursue the path of establishing a new operator or will now allow Arena to renegotiate its current deal. Sources tell FOS, though, that Authentic’s goal is to move the process along as quickly as possible. One way or another, says one insider, “Authentic will see Sports Illustrated through a necessary evolution.”

It’s far from clear what the future holds for SI, and particularly for those who currently work there. But it is notable that there are plans to continue SI as a publishing brand. We’ll see what develops on that front.

