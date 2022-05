Monday, May 2

G1: Boston at Carolina, ESPN 7 p.m. – Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan

G1: Tampa Bay at Toronto, ESPN2 7:30 p.m. – John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko, Caley Chelios

G1: St. Louis at Minnesota, ESPN 9:30 p.m. – Bob Wischusen, Kevin Weekes, Leah Hextall

G1: Los Angeles at Edmonton, ESPN2 10 p.m. – Gord Miller, Cassie Campbell-Pascall

Tuesday, May 3

G1: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, ESPN 7 p.m. – Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan

G1: Washington at Florida, ESPN2 7:30 p.m. – Mike Monaco, Ryan Callahan

G1: Nashville at Colorado, ESPN 9:30 p.m. – Bob Wischusen, Kevin Weekes, Leah Hextall

G1: Dallas at Calgary, ESPN2 10 p.m. – Gord Miller, Dominic Moore

Wednesday, May 4

G2: Boston at Carolina, ESPN 7 p.m. – Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan

G1: Tampa Bay at Toronto, ESPN2 7:30 p.m. – John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko, Caley Chelios

G2: St. Louis at Minnesota, ESPN 9:30 p.m. – Bob Wischusen, Kevin Weekes, Leah Hextall

G2: Los Angeles at Edmonton, ESPN2 10 p.m. – Gord Miller, Cassie Campbell-Pascall

Thursday, May 5

G2: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, TNT 7 p.m. – Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Bryce Salvador, Jackie Redmond

G2: Washington at Florida, TBS 7:30 p.m. – Brendan Burke, Darren Pang, Jennifer Botterill, Tarik El-Bashir

G2: Nashville at Colorado, TNT 9:30 p.m. -Randy Hahn, Shane Hnidy, Darren Eliot, Taryn Hatcher

G2: Dallas at Calgary, TBS 10 p.m. – Dave Goucher, Drew Remenda, Meaghan Mikkelson, Erika Wachter

Friday, May 6

G3: Carolina at Boston, TNT 7 p.m. -John Forslund, Keith Jones, Colby Armstrong, Shannon Hogan

G3: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBS 7:30 p.m. – Brendan Burke, Butch Goring, Jennifer Botterill, Julie Stewart-Binks

G3: Minnesota at St. Louis, TNT 9:30 p.m. – Jim Jackson, Jody Shelley, Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, Ashali Vise

G3: Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBS 10 p.m. -Randy Hahn, Bret Hedican, Mike McKenna, Alyson Lozoff

Saturday, May 7

G3: Florida at Washington, ESPN 1 p.m. – Mike Monaco, Brian Boucher, Leah Hextall

G3: Colorado at Nashville, TNT 4:30 p.m. – Dave Goucher, Shane Hnidy, Darren Eliot, Taryn Hatcher

G3: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, TNT 7 p.m. – Kenny Albert, Jones, Bryce Salvador, Jackie Redmond

G3: Calgary at Dallas, TNT 9:30 p.m. – Brendan Burke, Pang, Butch Goring, Erika Wachter

Sunday, May 8

G4: Carolina at Boston, ESPN 12:30 p.m. – Steve Levy, AJ Mleczko, Emily Kaplan

G4: Minnesota at St. Louis, TBS 4:30 p.m. – Jim Jackson, Shelley, Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, Ashali Vise

G4: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBS 7 p.m. – John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Keith Jones, Julie Stewart-Binks

G4: Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBS 10 p.m. – Randy Hahn, Bret Hedican, Darren Eliot, Lozoff

Monday, May 9

G4: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, ESPN 7 p.m. – Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan

G4: Florida at Washington, TBS 7 p.m. – Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Bryce Salvador, El-Bashir

G4: Colorado at Nashville, ESPN 9:30 p.m. – Steve Levy, AJ Mleczko

G4: Calgary at Dallas, TBS 9:30 p.m. – Brendan Burke, Darren Pang, Butch Goring, Erika Wachter

