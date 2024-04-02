Ronel Blanco Astros Apr 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco (56) reacts after pitching a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Announcing SchedulesMLBBy Joe Lucia on

The 2024 MLB season continues with its first TBS games of the season on Tuesday. All three games of the Astros-Rangers ALCS rematch will be nationally televised this weekend, as will all three games of the Blue Jays-Yankees series.

Tuesday, April 2

Minnesota at Milwaukee
MLBN/ESPN+ 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Cincinnati at Philadelphia
TBS 6:30 p.m.
Don Orsillo, Ron Darling

San Francisco at LA Dodgers
TBS 10 p.m.
Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur

Wednesday, April 3

Cincinnati at Philadelphia [Alt: Texas at Tampa Bay]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Texas at Tampa Bay
MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Atlanta at Chi White Sox
MLB.TV 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast

St. Louis at San Diego [Alt: Cleveland at Seattle]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast

San Francisco at LA Dodgers [Alt: Toronto at Houston JIP]
MLBN 10 p.m.
Bob Costas, Dan Plesac, Jon Morosi

Thursday, April 4

Cleveland at Minnesota [Alt: Miami at St. Louis]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Miami at St. Louis
MLBN/MLB.TV 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Pittsburgh at Washington
ESPN+ 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Kansas City
MLBN 7:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Friday, April 5

Toronto at NY Yankees [Alt: Oakland at Detroit]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Chi Cubs
ESPN+ 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Tampa Bay at Colorado [Alt: Baltimore at Pittsburgh]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast

NY Mets at Cincinnati
Apple TV+ 6:30 p.m.
Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, Tricia Whitaker

Philadelphia at Washington
MLB.TV 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Houston at Texas
Apple TV+ 8 p.m.
Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, Russell Dorsey

Boston at LA Angels [Alt: Seattle at Milwaukee]
MLBN 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Saturday, April 6

Oakland at Detroit
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Chi Cubs
FS1 4 p.m.
TBA

Houston at Texas [Alt: Toronto at Yankees]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Toronto at NY Yankees
MLBN/ESPN+ 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Kansas City
MLB.TV 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Boston at LA Angels [Alt: San Diego at San Francisco]
MLBN 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Sunday, April 7

Pittsburgh at Baltimore
ESPN+ 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Toronto at NY Yankees [Alt: Arizona at Atlanta]
MLBN 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Chi Cubs
MLB.TV 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Boston at LA Angels [Alt: San Diego at San Francisco]
MLBN 4:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Houston at Texas
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney

Monday, April 8

Miami at NY Yankees
MLBN 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Cleveland
ESPN+ 5 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Milwaukee at Cincinnati
MLB.TV 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

NY Mets at Atlanta [Alt: Seattle at Toronto]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi Cubs at San Diego [Alt: Tampa Bay at Angels]
MLBN 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

