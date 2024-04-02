The 2024 MLB season continues with its first TBS games of the season on Tuesday. All three games of the Astros-Rangers ALCS rematch will be nationally televised this weekend, as will all three games of the Blue Jays-Yankees series.
Tuesday, April 2
Minnesota at Milwaukee
MLBN/ESPN+ 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Cincinnati at Philadelphia
TBS 6:30 p.m.
Don Orsillo, Ron Darling
San Francisco at LA Dodgers
TBS 10 p.m.
Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur
Wednesday, April 3
Cincinnati at Philadelphia [Alt: Texas at Tampa Bay]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Texas at Tampa Bay
MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Atlanta at Chi White Sox
MLB.TV 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
St. Louis at San Diego [Alt: Cleveland at Seattle]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
San Francisco at LA Dodgers [Alt: Toronto at Houston JIP]
MLBN 10 p.m.
Bob Costas, Dan Plesac, Jon Morosi
Thursday, April 4
Cleveland at Minnesota [Alt: Miami at St. Louis]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Miami at St. Louis
MLBN/MLB.TV 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Pittsburgh at Washington
ESPN+ 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Chi White Sox at Kansas City
MLBN 7:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Friday, April 5
Toronto at NY Yankees [Alt: Oakland at Detroit]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Dodgers at Chi Cubs
ESPN+ 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Tampa Bay at Colorado [Alt: Baltimore at Pittsburgh]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Mets at Cincinnati
Apple TV+ 6:30 p.m.
Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, Tricia Whitaker
Philadelphia at Washington
MLB.TV 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Houston at Texas
Apple TV+ 8 p.m.
Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, Russell Dorsey
Boston at LA Angels [Alt: Seattle at Milwaukee]
MLBN 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Saturday, April 6
Oakland at Detroit
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Dodgers at Chi Cubs
FS1 4 p.m.
TBA
Houston at Texas [Alt: Toronto at Yankees]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Toronto at NY Yankees
MLBN/ESPN+ 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Chi White Sox at Kansas City
MLB.TV 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Boston at LA Angels [Alt: San Diego at San Francisco]
MLBN 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Sunday, April 7
Pittsburgh at Baltimore
ESPN+ 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Toronto at NY Yankees [Alt: Arizona at Atlanta]
MLBN 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Dodgers at Chi Cubs
MLB.TV 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Boston at LA Angels [Alt: San Diego at San Francisco]
MLBN 4:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Houston at Texas
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney
Monday, April 8
Miami at NY Yankees
MLBN 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Chi White Sox at Cleveland
ESPN+ 5 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Milwaukee at Cincinnati
MLB.TV 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Mets at Atlanta [Alt: Seattle at Toronto]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Chi Cubs at San Diego [Alt: Tampa Bay at Angels]
MLBN 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
h/t Sammy!