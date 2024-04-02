Apr 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco (56) reacts after pitching a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 MLB season continues with its first TBS games of the season on Tuesday. All three games of the Astros-Rangers ALCS rematch will be nationally televised this weekend, as will all three games of the Blue Jays-Yankees series.

Tuesday, April 2

Minnesota at Milwaukee

MLBN/ESPN+ 4 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Cincinnati at Philadelphia

TBS 6:30 p.m.

Don Orsillo, Ron Darling

San Francisco at LA Dodgers

TBS 10 p.m.

Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur

Wednesday, April 3

Cincinnati at Philadelphia [Alt: Texas at Tampa Bay]

MLBN 1 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Texas at Tampa Bay

MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Atlanta at Chi White Sox

MLB.TV 2 p.m.

Local Simulcast

St. Louis at San Diego [Alt: Cleveland at Seattle]

MLBN 4 p.m.

Local Simulcast

San Francisco at LA Dodgers [Alt: Toronto at Houston JIP]

MLBN 10 p.m.

Bob Costas, Dan Plesac, Jon Morosi

Thursday, April 4

Cleveland at Minnesota [Alt: Miami at St. Louis]

MLBN 4 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Miami at St. Louis

MLBN/MLB.TV 4 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Pittsburgh at Washington

ESPN+ 4 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Kansas City

MLBN 7:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Friday, April 5

Toronto at NY Yankees [Alt: Oakland at Detroit]

MLBN 1 p.m.

Local Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Chi Cubs

ESPN+ 2 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Tampa Bay at Colorado [Alt: Baltimore at Pittsburgh]

MLBN 4 p.m.

Local Simulcast

NY Mets at Cincinnati

Apple TV+ 6:30 p.m.

Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, Tricia Whitaker

Philadelphia at Washington

MLB.TV 6:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Houston at Texas

Apple TV+ 8 p.m.

Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, Russell Dorsey

Boston at LA Angels [Alt: Seattle at Milwaukee]

MLBN 9:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Saturday, April 6

Oakland at Detroit

MLBN 1 p.m.

Local Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Chi Cubs

FS1 4 p.m.

TBA

Houston at Texas [Alt: Toronto at Yankees]

MLBN 7 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Toronto at NY Yankees

MLBN/ESPN+ 7 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Kansas City

MLB.TV 7 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Boston at LA Angels [Alt: San Diego at San Francisco]

MLBN 10 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Sunday, April 7

Pittsburgh at Baltimore

ESPN+ 1:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Toronto at NY Yankees [Alt: Arizona at Atlanta]

MLBN 1:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Chi Cubs

MLB.TV 2 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Boston at LA Angels [Alt: San Diego at San Francisco]

MLBN 4:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Houston at Texas

ESPN 7 p.m.

Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney

Monday, April 8

Miami at NY Yankees

MLBN 2 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Cleveland

ESPN+ 5 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Milwaukee at Cincinnati

MLB.TV 6:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

NY Mets at Atlanta [Alt: Seattle at Toronto]

MLBN 7 p.m.

Local Simulcast

Chi Cubs at San Diego [Alt: Tampa Bay at Angels]

MLBN 9:30 p.m.

Local Simulcast

h/t Sammy!