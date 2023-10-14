Oct 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning during game four of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Announcing SchedulesMLBBy Joe Lucia on

American League Championship Series
Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers
FOX Sports

ALCS Schedule

  • Game 1: Sunday, October 15, at Minute Maid Park, Houston – FOX 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Game 2: Monday, October 16, at Minute Maid Park, Houston – FOX/FS1 4:37 p.m. ET
  • Game 3: Wednesday, October 18, at Globe Life Field, Arlington – FS1 8:03 p.m. ET
  • Game 4: Thursday, October 19, at Globe Life Field, Arlington – FS1 8:03 p.m. ET
  • Game 5: Friday, October 20, at Globe Life Field, Arlington – FS1 5:07 p.m. ET*
  • Game 6: Sunday, October 22, at Minute Maid Park, Houston – FS1 8:03 p.m. ET*
  • Game 7: Monday, October 23, at Minute Maid Park, Houston – FOX/FS1 8:03 p.m. ET*

*if necessary

Game Broadcasters: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci

FOX Studio: Kevin Burkhardt, Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez; Dontrelle Willis

FOX Deportes (Spanish): Adrian Garcia Marquez, Edgar Gonzalez, Carlos Alvarez, Jaime Motta

ESPN Radio (Sirius XM 80): Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Tim Kurkjian

Rangers Radio: Eric Nadel, Matt Hicks

Rangers Radio (Spanish): Eleno Ornelas, Jose Guzman

Astros Radio: Robert Ford, Steve Sparks

Astros Radio (Spanish): Francisco Romero, Alex Treviño

Streaming: FOX Sports app and website, MLB.TV (with authenticated login)

National League Championship Series
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

NLCS Schedule

  • Game 1: Monday, October 16, at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia – TBS/truTV 8:07 p.m. ET
  • Game 2: Tuesday, October 17, at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia – TBS/truTV 8:07 p.m. ET
  • Game 3: Thursday, October 19, at Chase Field, Phoenix – TBS/truTV 5:07 p.m. ET
  • Game 4: Friday, October 20, at Chase Field, Phoenix – TBS/truTV 8:07 p.m. ET
  • Game 5: Saturday, October 21, at Chase Field, Phoenix – TBS/truTV 8:07 p.m. ET*
  • Game 6: Monday, October 23, at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia – TBS/truTV 5:07 p.m. ET*^
  • Game 7: Tuesday, October 24, at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia – TBS/truTV 8:07 p.m. ET*

*if necessary

^8:07 p.m. if ALCS ends before Game 7

Game Broadcasters: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer

TBS Studio: Lauren Shehadi, Curtis Granderson, Pedro Martinez, Jimmy Rollins

Postseason ALTcast: Peloteros (truTV/Max): Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso, others

MLB Network (Spanish): Fernando Alvarez, Carlos Pena

ESPN Radio (Sirius XM 80): Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville

Phillies Radio: Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen

Phillies Radio (Spanish): Oscar Budejen, Bill Kulik

Diamondbacks Radio: Greg Schulte, Tom Candiotti

Diamondbacks Radio (Spanish): Oscar Soria, Rodrigo Lopez

Streaming: TBS app and website, truTV app and website, Max, MLB.TV (with authenticated login)

Daily Schedule

Sunday, October 15

ALCS Game 1: Texas @ Houston
8:15 p.m. ET Fox
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci

Monday, October 16

ALCS Game 2: Texas @ Houston
4:37 p.m. ET Fox
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci

NLCS Game 1: Arizona @ Philadelphia
8:07 p.m. ET TBS/truTV
TBS: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer
truTV: Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso

Tuesday, October 17

NLCS Game 2: Arizona @ Philadelphia
8:07 p.m ET TBS/truTV
TBS: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer
truTV: Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso

Wednesday, October 18

ALCS Game 3: Houston @ Texas
8:03 p.m. ET FS1
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci

Thursday, October 19

NLCS Game 3: Philadelphia @ Arizona
5:07 p.m. ET TBS/truTV
TBS: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer
truTV: Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso

ALCS Game 4: Houston @ Texas
8:03 p.m. ET FS1
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci

Friday, October 20

ALCS Game 5: Houston @ Texas*
5:07 p.m. ET FS1
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci

NLCS Game 4: Philadelphia @ Arizona
8:07 p.m. ET TBS/truTV
TBS: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer
truTV: Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso

Saturday, October 21

NLCS Game 5: Philadelphia @ Arizona*
8:07 p.m. ET TBS/truTV
TBS: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer
truTV: Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso

Sunday, October 22

ALCS Game 6: Texas @ Houston*
8:03 p.m. ET FS1
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci

Monday, October 23

NLCS Game 6: Arizona @ Philadelphia*^
5:07 p.m. ET TBS/truTV
TBS: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer
truTV: Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso

ALCS Game 7: Texas @ Houston*
8:03 p.m. ET Fox
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci

Tuesday, October 24

NLCS Game 7: Arizona @ Philadelphia*
8:07 p.m. ET TBS/truTV
TBS: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer
truTV: Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso

*if necessary
^8:07 p.m. if ALCS ends before Game 7

h/t Sammy!

About Joe Lucia

I hate your favorite team. I also sort of hate most of my favorite teams.

View all posts by Joe Lucia