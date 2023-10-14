Oct 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning during game four of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

American League Championship Series

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers

FOX Sports ALCS Schedule Game 1: Sunday, October 15, at Minute Maid Park, Houston – FOX 8:15 p.m. ET

Game 2: Monday, October 16, at Minute Maid Park, Houston – FOX/FS1 4:37 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, October 18, at Globe Life Field, Arlington – FS1 8:03 p.m. ET

Game 4: Thursday, October 19, at Globe Life Field, Arlington – FS1 8:03 p.m. ET

Game 5: Friday, October 20, at Globe Life Field, Arlington – FS1 5:07 p.m. ET*

Game 6: Sunday, October 22, at Minute Maid Park, Houston – FS1 8:03 p.m. ET*

Game 7: Monday, October 23, at Minute Maid Park, Houston – FOX/FS1 8:03 p.m. ET* *if necessary Game Broadcasters: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci FOX Studio: Kevin Burkhardt, Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez; Dontrelle Willis FOX Deportes (Spanish): Adrian Garcia Marquez, Edgar Gonzalez, Carlos Alvarez, Jaime Motta ESPN Radio (Sirius XM 80): Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Tim Kurkjian Rangers Radio: Eric Nadel, Matt Hicks Rangers Radio (Spanish): Eleno Ornelas, Jose Guzman Astros Radio: Robert Ford, Steve Sparks Astros Radio (Spanish): Francisco Romero, Alex Treviño Streaming: FOX Sports app and website, MLB.TV (with authenticated login) National League Championship Series

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports NLCS Schedule Game 1: Monday, October 16, at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia – TBS/truTV 8:07 p.m. ET

Game 2: Tuesday, October 17, at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia – TBS/truTV 8:07 p.m. ET

Game 3: Thursday, October 19, at Chase Field, Phoenix – TBS/truTV 5:07 p.m. ET

Game 4: Friday, October 20, at Chase Field, Phoenix – TBS/truTV 8:07 p.m. ET

Game 5: Saturday, October 21, at Chase Field, Phoenix – TBS/truTV 8:07 p.m. ET*

Game 6: Monday, October 23, at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia – TBS/truTV 5:07 p.m. ET*^

Game 7: Tuesday, October 24, at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia – TBS/truTV 8:07 p.m. ET* *if necessary ^8:07 p.m. if ALCS ends before Game 7 Game Broadcasters: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer TBS Studio: Lauren Shehadi, Curtis Granderson, Pedro Martinez, Jimmy Rollins Postseason ALTcast: Peloteros (truTV/Max): Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso, others MLB Network (Spanish): Fernando Alvarez, Carlos Pena ESPN Radio (Sirius XM 80): Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville Phillies Radio: Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen Phillies Radio (Spanish): Oscar Budejen, Bill Kulik Diamondbacks Radio: Greg Schulte, Tom Candiotti Diamondbacks Radio (Spanish): Oscar Soria, Rodrigo Lopez Streaming: TBS app and website, truTV app and website, Max, MLB.TV (with authenticated login)

^8:07 p.m. if ALCS ends before Game 7 h/t Sammy!