American League Championship Series
Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers
FOX Sports
ALCS Schedule
- Game 1: Sunday, October 15, at Minute Maid Park, Houston – FOX 8:15 p.m. ET
- Game 2: Monday, October 16, at Minute Maid Park, Houston – FOX/FS1 4:37 p.m. ET
- Game 3: Wednesday, October 18, at Globe Life Field, Arlington – FS1 8:03 p.m. ET
- Game 4: Thursday, October 19, at Globe Life Field, Arlington – FS1 8:03 p.m. ET
- Game 5: Friday, October 20, at Globe Life Field, Arlington – FS1 5:07 p.m. ET*
- Game 6: Sunday, October 22, at Minute Maid Park, Houston – FS1 8:03 p.m. ET*
- Game 7: Monday, October 23, at Minute Maid Park, Houston – FOX/FS1 8:03 p.m. ET*
*if necessary
Game Broadcasters: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci
FOX Studio: Kevin Burkhardt, Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez; Dontrelle Willis
FOX Deportes (Spanish): Adrian Garcia Marquez, Edgar Gonzalez, Carlos Alvarez, Jaime Motta
ESPN Radio (Sirius XM 80): Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Tim Kurkjian
Rangers Radio: Eric Nadel, Matt Hicks
Rangers Radio (Spanish): Eleno Ornelas, Jose Guzman
Astros Radio: Robert Ford, Steve Sparks
Astros Radio (Spanish): Francisco Romero, Alex Treviño
Streaming: FOX Sports app and website, MLB.TV (with authenticated login)
National League Championship Series
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports
NLCS Schedule
- Game 1: Monday, October 16, at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia – TBS/truTV 8:07 p.m. ET
- Game 2: Tuesday, October 17, at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia – TBS/truTV 8:07 p.m. ET
- Game 3: Thursday, October 19, at Chase Field, Phoenix – TBS/truTV 5:07 p.m. ET
- Game 4: Friday, October 20, at Chase Field, Phoenix – TBS/truTV 8:07 p.m. ET
- Game 5: Saturday, October 21, at Chase Field, Phoenix – TBS/truTV 8:07 p.m. ET*
- Game 6: Monday, October 23, at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia – TBS/truTV 5:07 p.m. ET*^
- Game 7: Tuesday, October 24, at Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia – TBS/truTV 8:07 p.m. ET*
*if necessary
^8:07 p.m. if ALCS ends before Game 7
Game Broadcasters: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer
TBS Studio: Lauren Shehadi, Curtis Granderson, Pedro Martinez, Jimmy Rollins
Postseason ALTcast: Peloteros (truTV/Max): Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso, others
MLB Network (Spanish): Fernando Alvarez, Carlos Pena
ESPN Radio (Sirius XM 80): Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville
Phillies Radio: Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen
Phillies Radio (Spanish): Oscar Budejen, Bill Kulik
Diamondbacks Radio: Greg Schulte, Tom Candiotti
Diamondbacks Radio (Spanish): Oscar Soria, Rodrigo Lopez
Streaming: TBS app and website, truTV app and website, Max, MLB.TV (with authenticated login)
Daily Schedule
Sunday, October 15
ALCS Game 1: Texas @ Houston
8:15 p.m. ET Fox
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci
Monday, October 16
ALCS Game 2: Texas @ Houston
4:37 p.m. ET Fox
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci
NLCS Game 1: Arizona @ Philadelphia
8:07 p.m. ET TBS/truTV
TBS: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer
truTV: Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso
Tuesday, October 17
NLCS Game 2: Arizona @ Philadelphia
8:07 p.m ET TBS/truTV
TBS: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer
truTV: Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso
Wednesday, October 18
ALCS Game 3: Houston @ Texas
8:03 p.m. ET FS1
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci
Thursday, October 19
NLCS Game 3: Philadelphia @ Arizona
5:07 p.m. ET TBS/truTV
TBS: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer
truTV: Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso
ALCS Game 4: Houston @ Texas
8:03 p.m. ET FS1
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci
Friday, October 20
ALCS Game 5: Houston @ Texas*
5:07 p.m. ET FS1
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci
NLCS Game 4: Philadelphia @ Arizona
8:07 p.m. ET TBS/truTV
TBS: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer
truTV: Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso
Saturday, October 21
NLCS Game 5: Philadelphia @ Arizona*
8:07 p.m. ET TBS/truTV
TBS: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer
truTV: Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso
Sunday, October 22
ALCS Game 6: Texas @ Houston*
8:03 p.m. ET FS1
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci
Monday, October 23
NLCS Game 6: Arizona @ Philadelphia*^
5:07 p.m. ET TBS/truTV
TBS: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer
truTV: Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso
ALCS Game 7: Texas @ Houston*
8:03 p.m. ET Fox
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci
Tuesday, October 24
NLCS Game 7: Arizona @ Philadelphia*
8:07 p.m. ET TBS/truTV
TBS: Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur, Matt Winer
truTV: Pedro Martinez, Albert Pujols, Nestor Cortes, Yonder Alonso
*if necessary
^8:07 p.m. if ALCS ends before Game 7
h/t Sammy!