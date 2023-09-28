Sep 26, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives to the basket against Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) during the second half of game two of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA Playoffs hit a two-decade high on cable Tuesday night.

The Connecticut Sun-New York Liberty game averaged 563,000 viewers on ESPN Tuesday, good for the most-watched playoff game on cable since 2001.

Tuesday's Game 2 of the 2023 @WNBA Semifinals scored big viewership on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Qm4sYNk68Y — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 28, 2023

In the second half of the doubleheader, the Dallas Wings-Las Vegas Aces game averaged 522,000 viewers, the seventh-most-watched playoff game on cable since 2001.

These are pretty strong numbers for the league, especially since we’re not even at the WNBA Finals quite yet. These playoffs follow a season that saw national viewership for the league increase by 21%, including a 16-year high for the All-Star Game and the league’s most-watched regular season game on cable since 1999. The league also had a strong year in 2022, which was its most-watched on ESPN networks since 2008.

The WNBA Playoffs continue with a doubleheader on Friday, airing on ESPN2 and beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Game 4 of the Liberty-Sun series will at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, and if necessary, Game 4 of the Aces-Wings series will air at 9 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN. If either series goes to a fifth game, it will be shunted over to ESPNU on Tuesday, October 3 due to the Wild Card round of the MLB Playoffs.

The WNBA Finals are scheduled to begin on Sunday, October 8 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC. Games 2, 4, and 5 (if necessary for the latter two) will air on ESPN, with Game 3 airing on ABC,