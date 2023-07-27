Jul 27, 2023; Wellington, NZL; United States midfielder Lindsey Horan (10) kicks the ball past Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord (6) during the first half in a group stage match for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at Wellington Regional Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Another United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) match is in the books, and it has delivered another huge audience for Fox.

The USWNT’s 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Wednesday night averaged 6.429 million viewers on Fox, which is an English-language record for a Women’s World Cup group stage match.

Record USWNT group stage viewership on an English-language network for USA-Netherlands. 6.429 million viewers. pic.twitter.com/2Qg1KzlgGN — Sports TV Ratings (@SportsTVRatings) July 27, 2023

Spanish-language viewership on Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock was not immediately available.

This marks two strong audiences from two USWNT matches so far in this tournament. Last Friday’s 3-0 win over Vietnam averaged 5.261 million viewers on Fox, with another one million tuning in on Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock.

The Vietnam match was the second-most-watched group stage Women’s World Cup match on an English-language network, behind just 2019’s USWNT-Chile match (5.34 million on Fox).

However, the strong viewership for the USWNT will come to an end for the team’s final group stage match. Next Tuesday’s crucial tilt with Portugal airs on Fox at 3 AM ET/12 AM PT. Having the USWNT involved will clearly provide a viewership bump, but none of the morning games last week even topped a million viewers.

Heading into the Portugal match, Fox has their fingers crossed that the USWNT wins the group. If so, their Round of 16 match will take place at 10 PM ET Saturday. If they finish second, it’ll take place at 5 AM ET Sunday. The bad start times would continue on in the quarterfinals should the USWNT advance: a group champion USWNT would play at 9 PM ET Thursday, while a group runner-up USWNT would play at 3 AM ET in the quarterfinals.

The semifinals begin at 4 AM ET on Tuesday, August 15, and 6 AM ET on Wednesday, August 16, with the final taking place at 6 AM ET on Sunday, August 20. All matches after the Round of 16 will air on Fox.

