© Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey via Imagn Content Services, LLC

News of John Sterling’s retirement became official Monday. The longtime New York Yankees radio play-by-play voice called his last game, concluding a 36-year run. The 85-year-old Sterling was an icon known for his exhilarating yet personal home run calls and his humorous—albeit somewhat unintentional—actions in the booth.

But Sterling’s absence, effective immediately, will no doubt create a void. They’re not easy shoes to fill, and according to The Athletic, the Yankees don’t appear to be in any rush to fill them. While Justin Shackil and Emmanuel Berbari handle most of the remaining games alongside analyst Suzyn Waldman on WFAN, the Yankees are taking their time to choose a permanent successor for Sterling on their flagship station.

Here’s more from Brendan Kuty and Andrew Marchand’s reporting:

A decision on who will take over full time for Sterling is likely to come after the season, the executives said. Though the station will make the hire because, like Sterling, he or she will be a WFAN employee, the Yankees will have a major say in who lands the high-profile gig.

According to The Athletic, neither Shackil nor Berbari has locked down the permanent announcer spot. However, as they call most of the games, both will get a chance to impress during the rest of the season. The Yankees have shown flexibility in the past, calling on Spanish broadcaster Rickie Ricardo and experienced announcers like Ryan Ruocco and Brendan Burke to fill in.

And while Ruocco and Burke are enticing options, both have cemented their voices elsewhere and already have plenty of commitments. The Athletic didn’t rule either of them out, but that seems to make them less likely options than the other aforementioned.

Recognizing the gravity of finding John Sterling’s successor, the Yankees and WFAN appear committed to a thorough selection process.

[The Athletic]