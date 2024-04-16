Photos via USA TODAY. Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Legendary Yankees broadcaster John Sterling hung up his mic on Monday night, announcing his retirement. His booming voice, a staple for Yankees fans for decades, continued strong even into his 80s. However, the rigors of the MLB schedule finally caught up with him.

But Sterling’s legacy goes far beyond just longevity. His signature home run calls, highlight reels, and yes, even bloopers became ingrained in Yankees lore. Here at Awful Announcing, we’d be remiss not to revisit some of the career peaks and valleys that made John Sterling, well, John Sterling.

Sterling wasn’t just a broadcaster; he was a showman, and his signature home run calls were a big part of that. Here’s a look at how he personalized some iconic Yankees’ dingers:

Jorge Posada: “Jorgie juiced one!”

Alex Rodriguez: “It’s an A-Bomb! From A-Rod!”

Shane Spencer: “Shane Spencer, the home run dispenser”

Clint Frazier: “Downtown goes Frazier! That Fraizah will amaze ya!”

Starlin Castro: “Star light, star bright, Starlin just hit that with all his might! Starlin is darlin’!”

Didi Gregorius: “Yes, in-Didi! Gregorius has Yankees fans euphorious!”

Melky Cabrera: “The Melk Man delivers! That’s the Melky Way!”

Curtis Granderson: “He’s something sort of Grandish! The Grandyman can! Oh, the Grandyman can!”

These tweets offer a glimpse into the magic of Sterling’s announcing career.

This, for me, is peak John Sterling and as good as it gets for Pa Pinstripe. – Old Yankee Stadium

– Crowd going crazy, nobody on phones

– Bernie Goes Boom

– Bern Baby Bern pic.twitter.com/B1lgmUocyn — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 16, 2024

The sun will come out Tanaka. John Sterling, forever and ever. pic.twitter.com/2lViYV2VRS — Max Mannis (@MaxMannis) April 15, 2024

“They have surmounted every challenge, they have climbed every mountain.” You will be missed, John Sterling 💙 pic.twitter.com/S3HgQVbl4D — Chris (@Chris_NYY28) April 15, 2024

John Sterling called #Braves games throughout the 80s before joining the Yankees broadcast team. His most memorable call to me was Rick Camp’s game-tying home run against the Mets in the bottom of the 18th inning from July 4 (and 5), 1985. pic.twitter.com/YhzTYlEE42 — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) April 15, 2024

Of course, there were also some blunders along the way. These became more frequent in his later years, particularly during COVID-19. Calling games remotely, away from the stadium, and well into his 80s, Sterling faced new challenges. While these weren’t his strongest moments, they added a touch of humanity and humor that fans of all stripes could appreciate.

Happy retirement to John Sterling pic.twitter.com/o3cnpSkKGV — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) April 15, 2024

my favorite john sterling call. wish him all the best pic.twitter.com/S5FkswbLOp — 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐜 (@alecjmets) April 16, 2024

John Sterling got hit by a Justin Turner foul ball then got right back on the mic like an absolute warrior pic.twitter.com/JHsVTKEVPA — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 11, 2023

And here is the final home run call of Sterling’s career:

The final home run call of John Sterling’s career pic.twitter.com/qaI2Lm3Ul2 — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) April 15, 2024

And the final call of his career:

Here’s the final call of John Sterling’s career – Dennis Santana striking out Cavan Biggio. Sterling’s final game was on April 7, 2024. The Yankees defeated the Blue Jays 8-3 pic.twitter.com/RZaMbkaTxU — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) April 15, 2024

From iconic home run calls like “Bernie Goes Boom” at the old Yankee Stadium to his infectious enthusiasm and ability to weave stories into the game to the moments that showcased his lighter side, Sterling’s voice became synonymous with the Yankees’ experience for many fans.

That’s baseball, Suzyn.