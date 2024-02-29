Photo credit: WFAN

As a WGN sports anchor battles with Chris Wittyngham over who tried to normalize the penis first, WFAN’s Al Dukes entered the discussion with receipts.

Thursday morning on WFAN, update anchor Jerry Recco caught wind of WGN sports anchor Pat Tomasulo attempting to feud with Wittyngham and took a few minutes to remind everyone of Dukes’s penis-talking prowess.

Last weekend, Wittyngham missed out an opportunity to say “penis” while calling a Serie A match on Paramount Plus. Subsequently, the former executive producer of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz formally ended his revolution to normalize the penis, but not before his resignation caught the attention of Tomasulo.

“Let me tell you something,” Tomasulo said in response to Wittyngham on WGN. “I walked so you could run. I’ve been saying ‘penis’ since before you could shave.”

Tomasulo offered a long diatribe followed by a list of euphemisms all in an attempt to accuse Wittyngham of stealing his bit as the preeminent penis normalizer. Meanwhile, over at 345 Hudson Street in New York sits Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti’s morning show producer Al Dukes.

Will the real penis normalizer please stand up? pic.twitter.com/djvS7O26tg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 29, 2024



“Now, the last time I checked, there’s someone around here who claims to be the penis whisperer,” Recco said after playing Tomasulo’s rant.

Tomasulo’s rant was entertaining, but it offered no proof of normalizing the penis. Dukes, however, has receipts. And on cue, WFAN board op Eddie Scozzare began running down a list of penis drops by the Boomer and Gio producer. In the span of about a minute, WFAN played 21 different instances where Dukes said “penis” on air, and that was only the tip of the iceberg.

Wittyngham wanted to normalize the penis, but couldn’t. Tomasulo claims to normalize the penis, but offered no proof. And then there’s Dukes, who may not seek the fanfare, but undeniably belongs in the annals of penis normalizers.

[WFAN, via CBS Sports Network]