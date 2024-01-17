Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

It was only a matter of time before the City of Brotherly Love came to blows over their beloved Eagles, or “The Birds,” as everyone in the 215 refers to them, following their playoff loss.

Just a few months ago, Philadelphians held hands and sang “Kumbaya” as Bryce Harper hit home runs for local sports radio callers.

But a lot can change in a few months.

The Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series in a hard-fought seven-game series. On top of that, despite starting with a record of 10-1, the Eagles finished the season with a 1-6 record, culminating in a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

Now, “Chuck in Mt. Airy,” the same caller who was beloved by Bryce Harper and had a chance to chat with him, is telling WIP radio hosts to “shut the (expletive) up.”

Chuck from Mt. Airy just told @JackFritzWIP to shut the f**k up on air. @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/enHbVBxa9o — Russ Joy (@JoyOnBroad) January 16, 2024

Chuck’s fiery exchange with Jack Fritz, who was filling in as host on 94WIP’s Marks & Reese show this afternoon, took an unexpected turn when Chuck unleashed a passionate tirade against Philly’s sports teams. His unhinged rant, mainly targeting the 76ers and Flyers, caught the attention of Fritz, who wanted to talk about the Eagles. The tension escalated when Fritz interrupted Chuck’s point about the Eagles, leading to a heated exchange where Chuck accused Fritz of derailing a “great rant.”

As emotions flared, Chuck took a shot at Fritz’s hosting skills, claiming he “sucked as a host.”

“You sit there, and you run your freakin’ mouth,” an enraged Chuck said, only to be told by Fritz to “stop being a baby.”

The clash peaked when Chuck bluntly told Fritz to “shut the **** up,” prompting the station to hang up on him.

Perhaps Bryce Harper can help make peace when cooler heads prevail.

[The Big Lead]