Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

After Bryce Harper hit his 299th career home run on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger told reporters that he felt inspired to knock one out of the park after listening to a caller on 94WIP’s Marks & Reese show.

Thursday, these two Philly fanatics got together to talk about it.

“It’s funny, I was driving in today and I’m listening to WIP like I do a lot. The 2:00 hour,” Harper told reporters Wednesday after the game. “A guy named Chuck called in and he calls in a lot. He’s hilarious. He was talking about our team and talking about me and stuff. I walked in the training room and I was like ‘I’m gonna go deep tonight for Chuck.’ That guy had me fired up, man.”

That led to the clip in question, featuring “Chuck from Mt. Airy,” being shared across social media.

Here’s the call Bryce was referring to from Chuck in Mt. Airy pic.twitter.com/LYQjbeMxRN — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) August 30, 2023

It seems like a foregone conclusion that Harper and Chuck would have to connect at some point and, in fact, it happened the very next day on the radio program for a very feel-good moment.

“I just want to say thank you. It’s been a great last couple of days and next to my kids being born this has been the greatest moments of my life,” Chuck told Harper on Thursday’s 94WIP Marks & Reese. “So I appreciate you and I thank you for being a great Phillie, for coming on here listening to us, and shouting me out, out of the blue, for real.”

“I appreciate it, Chuck,” responded Harper. “We’re all a family. You guys pull for us, we pull for everybody. I appreciate you so much and thanks for the words, thanks for being kind. I really appreciate that, thank you.”

Bryce Harper and Chuck from Mt. Airy just had a conversation on 94WIP. https://t.co/8iTuGUDe7X — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) August 31, 2023

Harper had previously shared that he likes to listen to the radio show when heading to the stadium and he added some further context for why he likes to hear what’s happening in the world of Philadelphia sports.

“I just enjoy it, the good and the bad…I love listening about sports,” said Harper. “Being able to hear about what the Eagles are doing, or the Flyers, or the Sixers, or what the fans are thinking or anything, I like to kind of consume myself with that so I can get the vibe of it…I root for all those guys too, we’re kind of all in this together.”

Chuck from Mt. Airy is on cloud nine after Bryce Harper mentioned him last night: "This is great man. This is freakin' amazing man. It just put a smile on my face all day man. Bryce is the type of guy that, he relates to us man. When you relate to us, we relate to you." ? pic.twitter.com/WGXg9un5nB — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) August 30, 2023

[94WIP, Audacy]