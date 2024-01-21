Credit: YES

Phil Mushnick wrote something critical of Michael Kay. Again. Only this time, there was a very unexpected reference to actress Halle Berry.

The long-simmering feud between the two New York media giants added a new chapter after Mushnick wrote a column in Saturday’s New York Post. The veteran sportswriter called out ESPN New York’s Michael Kay Show for a segment on Wednesday’s episode. Mushnick claimed that Kay asked co-hosts Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg, “Would they rather have ‘great sex with Craig Carton or mediocre sex with Halle Berry?'”

Carton is the host of FS1’s The Carton Show, a former radio rival of Kay’s, while the Oscar-winning Berry has long been regarded by many as one of the world’s most beautiful women.

Kay, best known to many fans for his long-time role as TV play-by-play announcer for the New York Yankees on the YES Network, tweeted out a response Saturday to Mushnick’s claims.

“What is written below in @nypostsports by Phil Mushnick was absolutely never asked by me,” Kay wrote. “Anyone who listened to that segment knows I never said that. I guess one of his sycophants who report to him got it wrong because Phil is too fine a reporter to whiff this embarrassingly.”

What is written below in @nypostsports by Phil Mushnick was absolutely never asked by me. Anyone who listened to that segment knows I never said that. I guess one of his sycophants who report to him got it wrong because Phil is too fine a reporter to whiff this embarrassingly. pic.twitter.com/CcmLsJLwxb — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) January 20, 2024

This is where things get a little tricky. True, Kay never said what Mushnick wrote. But radio show partner Rosenberg did.

As part of a “Would you rather” segment, Kay posed a non-specific question about whether Rosenberg would rather sleep with someone he hates but the sex is good or sleep with someone very hot but the sex is terrible. After pondering the question for a few minutes, Rosenberg added the specifics to give himself some clarity.

“Would I rather have sex with Craig Carton, but it’s fantastic, or sex with Halle Berry, but it’s mediocre at best,” Rosenberg said, before confirming he would prefer to sleep with Berry in this scenario.

Mushnick has frequently criticized Kay for comments he makes during games, or on his radio show; Kay often hits back, as he did Saturday. Yet Mushnick and Kay somehow dragging a reference to Berry and Carton into their years-long feud is new twist.

[Michael Kay]