On Sunday, during Fox’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum broadcast, Kevin Harvick revealed that he will join the Fox NASCAR booth full-time starting next season.

Harvick announced that 2023 will be his last full-time NASCAR Cup Series season. Given that Harvick already has some reps in the Fox NASCAR booth, working some Xfinity Series races, it was very likely that he would seamlessly transition from the car to the booth. Now it’s official.

Harvick’s NBC counterpart, Dale Earnhardt Jr., weighed in on Harvick’s announcement. While on The Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt praised Harvick as an analyst and felt his experience driving the Next Gen car will be an asset for the Fox booth.

“[Harvick] is also going into the Fox booth, I think that’s a great move. I think he’s a good analyst, and I think he’ll balance that booth out. They need someone else in there. They have a variety of people that they put in throughout the year. Some great. But I think that having a consistent week-in and week-out team will be great for them going forward. So I’m excited about that. And Kevin has driven this new car. Right, so he’s going to bring a ton of great analysis about exactly what this car feels like for the drivers. And so that’s critical for the booth.

In addition to Harvick’s knowledge of the Next Gen car, Earnhardt thought it was for the best for Fox to have three full-time people in the Fox NASCAR booth instead of having guest analysts each week.

Harvick will do some work for Fox during the 2023 season as well. Harvick is set to work four Xfinity and three Craftsman Truck Series races. That includes his role as play-by-play for Fox’s “Driver’s Only” broadcast this May in Charlotte.

[Dirty Mo Media]