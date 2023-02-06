On Sunday, Fox Sports announced that Kevin Harvick would be joining the company’s NASCAR broadcast booth full-time in 2024.

Starting next year, Harvick will work with Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer, calling each Cup Series race on the Fox package.

Per Fox’s release, Harvick will call various Xfinity Series and Truck Series races in 2023, while also appearing on the Drivers Only broadcast.

Harvick will get a jumpstart on the FOX Sports booth in 2023, resuming his guest driver analyst duties for four NASCAR Xfinity Series and three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races, in addition to multiple NASCAR RACE HUB analyst appearances. His scheduled NASCAR Xfinity Series analysis slate includes Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Richmond Raceway and the resumption of his role as play-by-play announcer in the FS1 “Drivers Only” race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Harvick’s 2023 Truck Series television repertoire features Circuit of the Americas, Kansas Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway.

Harvick has been appearing as a Fox NASCAR analyst since 2015.

