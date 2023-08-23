Regan Smith (L) reacts as Jamie McMurray (R) goes for a “handshake” on FS1’s NASCAR Race Hub. (Awful Announcing on Twitter.)

A Monday Night Football booth interview during the Baltimore Ravens-Washington Commanders preseason game this week took a strange turn. That came when new Commanders’ owner Josh Harris attempted to shake ESPN announcer Joe Buck’s hand when Buck held it near him. And now, that “handshake” has transcended sports and networks, with FS1 NASCAR Race Hub analyst Jamie McMurray doing the same thing to colleague Regan Smith Tuesday evening:

Jamie McMurray with the Josh Harris ? tribute ? pic.twitter.com/QgnkMaEqGX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 22, 2023

Smith’s “I don’t know what just happened there” was great. And this got a lot of excellent Twitter reaction. Here’s some of that:

Your Daytona 500 win is cool but this is top of my list, @jamiemcmurray. https://t.co/eqEkXDLWR4 — Lauren Jones (@LaurenADowney) August 22, 2023

Imma just do this to everyone I see this weekend at @DAYTONA be warned https://t.co/aTtVgbbdxE — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) August 22, 2023

Jamie let the intrusive thoughts win https://t.co/lC5vGiWppH — Gabe Schmidt (@GeekDStudios) August 22, 2023

It’s McMurray’s fifth year as a Fox analyst, following a long driving career. He told AA earlier this year he’s really enjoyed that transition as a way to keep in touch with the sport:

“I have friends who don’t race any more and are trying to figure out what life is. Because you get to go every weekend, racing, and then all of a sudden, you stop, and you have a lot of time on your hands. It’s been a great way to not just stay involved, but TV is also so much different than driving.”

“The driving part of it, you’re racing the car on weekends, but during the week, there’s either sponsor commitments or going to the shop…it’s quite a bit busier. TV, it’s kind of planned out, you know what your next week looks like, so it’s not nearly as chaotic as driving. And getting to do TV, getting to be involved and engaged and stay around what you did your entire life, that’s great. I really enjoy that part of it.”

And he certainly found a fun way to work in another sports reference Tuesday.

