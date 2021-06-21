Season 2 of Apple TV+’s hilarious and uplifting Ted Lasso premieres on July 23. With just under five weeks before that debut, a new trailer was released on Monday morning, posted to Twitter by Brett Goldstein. Although we all probably know him better as Roy Kent.

(Strangely, Roy was barely to be seen in this new trailer, which has some fans concerned…)

Was this trailer better than the one released in April? Your opinion may vary, perhaps depending on whether you had your morning biscuits before watching.

This second preview includes new footage and hints at some possible storylines, such as Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deciding he needs to lose his temper to fire up his AFC Richmond players. He’s apparently done that before, practically channeling another personality, “Led Tasso,” according to Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt).

Don’t make Ted Lasso angry. (That didn’t seem possible, did it?) You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.

Yet the first trailer was intriguing because it introduced a character who will probably be important, team psychologist Sharon (Sarah Niles). Will her approach clash with Ted’s upbeat, inspiring outlook on sports and life? It appears her most important patient could be Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez), AFC Richmond’s most talented scorer. Dani Rojas! Dani Dani Rojas! Futbol is life!

In other Ted Lasso news, the series won a 2021 Peabody Award over the weekend. As you can see above, the honor was presented by Will Ferrell.

The Peabody Awards go to “stories that powerfully reflect the pressing social issues and the vibrant emerging voices of our day” in entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth, public service, and multimedia programming.

According to the Peabody Awards jury, Ted Lasso offered “the perfect counter to the enduring prevalence of toxic masculinity, both on-screen and off, in a moment when the nation truly needs inspiring models of kindness.” Would anybody disagree with that? (I mean, if you’re not a fan of the series, sure. But have you met such people?)

Season 2 of Ted Lasso premieres July 23 on Apple TV+.